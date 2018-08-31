Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dean Foods Co    DF

DEAN FOODS CO (DF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dean Foods : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:02pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. The shares were acquired through dividend reinvestment in a brokerage account.

Remarks:

Kay F. Stockler, Attorney-in-08/31/2018

Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting PersonReminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Dean Foods Company published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 22:01:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEAN FOODS CO
06:02pDEAN FOODS : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08/20TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Zoe’s Kitchen and Dean Foods
AC
08/18DEAN FOODS : Naab farmer lost a contract and his cows, but the land lives on
AQ
08/17DEAN FOODS CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16DEAN FOODS : Trademark Application for "HEALTHY SOIL. HEALTHY TREES. HEALTHY FRU..
AQ
08/10DEAN FOODS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/10DEAN FOODS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/08DEAN FOODS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/08DEAN FOODS : Today
AQ
08/07DEAN FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29DEAN FOODS : Too Much Depends On Perfect Execution 
08/17CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (08/17/2018) 
08/17PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am 
08/17Dean Foods -7% after JPMorgan cut 
08/14Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/9/18 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 684 M
EBIT 2018 104 M
Net income 2018 -1,88 M
Debt 2018 884 M
Yield 2018 4,58%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 692 M
Chart DEAN FOODS CO
Duration : Period :
Dean Foods Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAN FOODS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,59 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph P. Scozzafava Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim L. Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Jody L. Macedonio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John R. Muse Independent Director
V. Janet Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAN FOODS CO-34.86%680
NESTLÉ-3.08%256 317
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.13%71 680
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.84%61 962
DANONE-2.07%55 189
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.75%28 239
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.