Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Debenhams Plc    DEB   GB00B126KH97

DEBENHAMS PLC

(DEB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debenhams : Ashley raises pressure on Debenhams ahead of lender deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 04:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: New Debenhams department store is seen in a shopping centre in Watford

LONDON (Reuters) - Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley battled to take control of Debenhams on Monday just hours before it was due to fall into the hands of lenders, offering to underwrite a rescue plan while picking another fight with its board.

Debenhams, once Britain's biggest department store, has been fighting for its future after its sales plunged, prompting Ashley to buy almost 30 percent of the company before he sought to take full control of the group with either a takeover or an underwritten rights issue.

On Monday Sports Direct said it would underwrite a 150 million pound ($196 million) rights issue at Debenhams in exchange for the CEO role for Ashley and the agreement of lenders to write off 148 million pounds of debt.

The two companies have been at loggerheads for months, compounded by Ashley's move in January to force Chief Executive Sergio Bucher off the board, and the chairman out of the company, at its annual meeting.

If it cannot agree a rescue deal its lenders will take control of the company later on Monday. Despite that looming deadline Debenhams does not trust the billionaire Ashley to stump up the cash and the two sides have clashed over what should happen next.

Sports Direct said over the weekend that Debenhams and its advisors had undertaken a "sustained program of falsehoods and denials" and called on its board members Terry Duddy and David Adams to take a lie detector test.

The company said that Ashley had taken his own lie detector test, after the two companies clashed about events in a meeting, and said: "Mike Ashley's score for example was so significantly high as to be considered rare in comparison to others".

Sports Direct said it was also considering its options after it made a 61 million pound offer for Debenhams at the end of March. The group has until April 22 to either make a firm offer or walk away.

A spokesman for Debenhams declined to comment. Were the company to fall into the hands of its lenders its stores should continue operating as normal while its lenders try to find a solution for the group.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC 8.16% 2.2259 Delayed Quote.-61.66%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL 0.28% 282.6 Delayed Quote.18.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEBENHAMS PLC
04:17aDEBENHAMS : Ashley raises pressure on Debenhams ahead of lender deadline
RE
04:10aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips, industrials weak after Boeing 737 output ..
RE
04:04aEUROPE : European shares fall as tech, auto stocks weigh
RE
01:12aDEBENHAMS : Ashley's lie detector challenge
AQ
04/06DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue for CEO jo..
RE
04/05DEBENHAMS : Home SS19
PU
04/05DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit rating..
AQ
04/02SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : receives support for Mike Ashleys CEO appointment ..
AQ
04/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 up as miners, banks rally; easyJet warning tugs..
RE
04/01DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct says other Debenhams investors back making Ashley boss
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 674 M
EBIT 2019 6,52 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Debt 2019 300 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,20
P/E ratio 2020 20,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 25,0 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,03  GBP
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer
Terence T. Duddy Chairman
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen John Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC-61.66%32
WESFARMERS LTD6.18%27 559
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-3.50%8 770
MAGAZINE LUIZA-6.12%8 319
FIVE BELOW INC22.58%6 817
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD4.77%6 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About