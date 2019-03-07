Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Debenhams Plc    DEB   GB00B126KH97

DEBENHAMS PLC

(DEB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debenhams : Mike Ashley to drop Sports Direct roles to run Debenhams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 01:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Mike Ashley, founder and majority shareholder of sportwear retailer Sports Direct, arriving at the company's AGM

(Reuters) - Sports Direct Chief Executive Mike Ashley plans to leave his current role and the retailer's board to focus on running British department store group Debenhams, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Sports Direct, which owns a near 30 percent stake in Debenhams, said it was calling for a general meeting of Debenhams shareholders to remove all but one of the existing board members and appoint Ashley to an executive role.

He would then forego his position as chief executive of Sports Direct, the discount sports goods and clothing powerhouse he has built into one of Britain's most recognisable retail names.

If the plan goes through, Chris Wootton, currently Sports Direct's deputy chief financial officer, would step up to take the role of acting chief executive, the company added.

"If Mr Ashley were to be appointed to the board of directors of Debenhams during this business critical period for Debenhams, Mr Ashley would carry out an executive role, and would focus on the Debenhams business," the mid-cap company said.

The news comes just days after Debenhams, which has struggled to keep pace with consumers moving online and to cheaper rivals, warned on profit again, as it edged nearer to a restructuring.

The department store chain is one of a series of major deals Ashley has done over the past two years to take dominant stakes in some of Britain's struggling high street chains.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC -1.10% 3.056 Delayed Quote.-39.77%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -0.87% 263 Delayed Quote.11.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEBENHAMS PLC
01:58pDEBENHAMS : Mike Ashley to drop Sports Direct roles to run Debenhams
RE
05:08aDEBENHAMS : Fast-fashion retailer QUIZ shares slump on profit warning
RE
03/06DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
AQ
03/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GVC, weak pound lift FTSE 100; profit-taking hits Intert..
RE
03/05DEBENHAMS : warns on profit again as restructuring looms
RE
02/13DEBENHAMS : gets £40m lifeline in fight to survive
AQ
02/13DEBENHAMS : Investors cheer after Debenhams secures £40 million lifeline
RE
02/12LONDON MARKETS: London Struggles As Investors Eye U.S. Politics; TUI Under Pr..
DJ
02/12DEBENHAMS : Shares Soar as Lifeline Loan Secured -- Update
DJ
02/12DEBENHAMS : Agrees to 12-Month, GBP40 Million Loan and Strategic Partnership
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 701 M
EBIT 2019 6,52 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Debt 2019 300 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,45
P/E ratio 2020 30,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 37,9 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer
Terence T. Duddy Chairman
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen John Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC-39.77%50
WESFARMERS LTD5.93%27 259
AEON CO LTD10.23%18 147
MAGAZINE LUIZA-5.22%8 534
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-6.46%8 012
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD2.48%6 641
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.