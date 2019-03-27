Log in
Debenhams : Sports Direct considers 61.4 million pounds bid for Debenhams

03/27/2019 | 06:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Debenhams store in Stockport

LONDON (Reuters) - Sports Direct, the British sportswear firm controlled by Mike Ashley, is considering an offer for Debenhams that values the ailing department store group at 61.4 million pounds, prompting a jump in the target firm's battered shares.

Sports Direct, which last year bought department store chain House of Fraser out of administration for 90 million pounds, has a near 30 percent stake in Debenhams and has been trying to wrest control of it for months.

Ashley's latest move is an attempt to thwart Debenhams' restructuring and refinancing plan, which would give lenders more control over the retailer and could wipe out all shareholders.

The terms of the possible offer would be 5 pence a share in cash - a premium of 127 percent to Debenhams' closing share price on Tuesday of 2.2 pence, which valued the firm at 27 million pounds. Shares in Debenhams were up 50 percent at 3.25 pence at 0945 GMT.

Sports Direct said it would also assist Debenhams in addressing its immediate funding requirements but did not provide details. Debenhams' net debt at Jan. 5 was 286 million pounds.

Debenhams has not yet responded to Ashley's latest salvo.

Sports Direct's proposal is conditional upon Debenhams immediately appointing Ashley as its chief executive and terminating the noteholder consent solicitation process it announced last week.

That process is seeking agreement from bondholders to change the terms of some of their bonds so that Debenhams can secure new loans of up to 200 million pounds from existing lenders.

Debenhams has said that gaining those funds will allow it to pursue restructuring options to secure its future.

While Debenhams has warned that some of these options would result in no equity value for current shareholders, its preference remains a solvent re-financing of the business.

Bondholders have until Thursday to back the re-financing plan.

Sports Direct said on Monday it was mulling a possible offer for Debenhams but did not put a price on it. That move got a cool reception from Debenhams on Tuesday.

Under UK takeover rules Sports Direct has until April 22 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens and Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC 50.72% 3.2918 Delayed Quote.-57.15%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL 0.14% 287.7 Delayed Quote.20.82%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 694 M
EBIT 2019 6,52 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Debt 2019 300 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,99
P/E ratio 2020 21,98
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 27,0 M
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer
Terence T. Duddy Chairman
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen John Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC-57.15%36
WESFARMERS LTD4.90%27 230
AEON CO LTD10.57%18 399
MAGAZINE LUIZA-2.47%8 842
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-6.06%8 701
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD4.26%6 830
