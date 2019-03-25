Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Debenhams Plc    DEB   GB00B126KH97

DEBENHAMS PLC

(DEB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debenhams : Sports Direct opposes any Debenhams plan that wipes out equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 04:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a window display at the Debenhams department store on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British sportswear group Sports Direct said any restructuring option pursued by Debenhams that could result in no equity value for the department store group's shareholders "is not a workable solution".

Debenhams said on Friday it was seeking 200 million pounds ($264 million) of additional funds from lenders, allowing it to pursue restructuring options to secure its future. It said some options would wipe out shareholders.

Sports Direct, controlled by founder and Chief Executive Mike Ashley, is Debenhams' largest shareholder with a near 30 percent stake.

"If guidance as to what might represent a workable solution for Debenhams could result in no equity value for Debenhams' current shareholders, from Sports Direct's perspective and that of Debenhams' wider stakeholders, that is not a workable solution," Sports Direct said.

Sports Direct called on Debenhams to reconsider the offers of assistance it had made to the group, which included a 150 million pound loan and the purchase of Debenhams' Danish business Magasin Du Nord for 100 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7590 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC -45.17% 1.59 Delayed Quote.-69.01%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -0.76% 285.6 Delayed Quote.20.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEBENHAMS PLC
04:07aDEBENHAMS : Sports Direct opposes any Debenhams plan that wipes out equity
RE
02:13aDEBENHAMS : Ashley hits out after Debenhams rejects his latest bid to take contr..
AQ
03/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE sinks as Brexit relief spurs sterling, weak activit..
RE
03/22DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
AQ
03/21DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct repeats call for Debenhams meeting after first request..
RE
03/19DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct remarks put added pressure on shaken Debenhams
AQ
03/18DEBENHAMS : under spotlight
AQ
03/15DEBENHAMS : Struggling Debenhams considers £150m loan offer from Mike Ashley
AQ
03/14DEBENHAMS : Mike ramps up war on debenhams
AQ
03/13DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct offers Debenhams loan in return for more equity
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 694 M
EBIT 2019 6,52 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Debt 2019 300 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,95
P/E ratio 2020 15,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 19,5 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer
Terence T. Duddy Chairman
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen John Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC-69.01%26
WESFARMERS LTD8.01%27 952
AEON CO LTD9.86%18 386
MAGAZINE LUIZA-4.29%8 678
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-4.38%8 311
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD2.17%6 732
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.