Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Debenhams Plc    DEB   GB00B126KH97

DEBENHAMS PLC

(DEB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debenhams : in advanced talks to secure new loans in bid to block Mike Ashley coup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a window display at the Debenhams department store on Oxford Street in London

(Reuters) - Debenhams said on Monday it was in advanced talks with its lenders for additional loans of about £150 million, as the ailing department store chain looks to fend off retail tycoon Mike Ashley's bid to take charge of the company.

The announcement comes days after Ashley, one of Britain's most famous and unorthodox businessmen, said he was willing to take charge of Debenhams and would seek to remove most of the board and install himself in an executive role.

Ashley, the billionaire owner of Newcastle United soccer club, said he was willing to step down as CEO of Sports Direct Plc if shareholders at Debenhams backed his proposals.

Debenhams said on Monday that it would use £40 million from the new loans to refinance a bridge facility of the same amount announced on Feb. 12.

The company, struggling with net debt of almost £300 million, had secured a £40 million lifeline in February from some of its lenders for a period of 12 months that would act as a bridge to "facilitate a broader refinancing and recapitalisation".

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC 15.64% 3.534 Delayed Quote.-31.11%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL 0.57% 264.5 Delayed Quote.11.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEBENHAMS PLC
03:45aDEBENHAMS : in advanced talks to secure new loans in bid to block Mike Ashley co..
RE
02:13aDEBENHAMS : seeks £110m deal to fend off Ashley's bold advances
AQ
03/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Bookie GVC, global growth concerns spur bets against FTS..
RE
03/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ThyssenKrupp-Tata, Swedbank, Tesla, Debenhams
03/08DEBENHAMS : Mike Ashley launches bid to take charge of ailing Debenhams
RE
03/08DEBENHAMS : Mike makes his move on debenhams
AQ
03/07DEBENHAMS : Fast-fashion retailer QUIZ shares slump on profit warning
RE
03/06DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
AQ
03/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GVC, weak pound lift FTSE 100; profit-taking hits Intert..
RE
03/05DEBENHAMS : warns on profit again as restructuring looms
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 800 M
EBIT 2019 6,52 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Debt 2019 300 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,67
P/E ratio 2020 35,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 43,4 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer
Terence T. Duddy Chairman
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen John Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC-31.11%56
WESFARMERS LTD7.05%27 570
AEON CO LTD6.11%17 557
MAGAZINE LUIZA0.11%8 922
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-7.75%7 933
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD0.35%6 536
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.