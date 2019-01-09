Debenhams : lenders hire FTI to advise on restructuring - Sky News

The company had said in October it plans to close up to 50 of its underperforming stores, putting about 4,000 jobs at risk, after it reported a record full-year loss of nearly 500 million pounds.

Debenhams later declined a 40 million pounds loan offer from Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc.

FTI and Debenhams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

