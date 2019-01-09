Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Debenhams Plc    DEB   GB00B126KH97

DEBENHAMS PLC (DEB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debenhams : lenders hire FTI to advise on restructuring - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 07:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past the Debenhams department store on Oxford Street in London

(Reuters) - A group of lenders to Debenhams Plc has hired FTI Consulting to advise on restructuring of the British department store group, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/debenhams-lenders-brace-for-restructuring-amid-retail-crisis-11602690 on Wednesday.

The company had said in October it plans to close up to 50 of its underperforming stores, putting about 4,000 jobs at risk, after it reported a record full-year loss of nearly 500 million pounds.

Debenhams later declined a 40 million pounds loan offer from Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc.

FTI and Debenhams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Sangameswaran S; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC 5.45% 5.8 Delayed Quote.7.21%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL 1.21% 275.1 Delayed Quote.14.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEBENHAMS PLC
07:38aDEBENHAMS : lenders hire FTI to advise on restructuring - Sky News
RE
01/07UK shops' December sales fall for sixth straight year - BDO survey
RE
01/04M&S set to report bleak Christmas, supermarkets face slowdown
RE
01/03Weak U.S. factory data, Apple warning weigh on UK shares
RE
01/02DEBENHAMS : Last-minute demand boosts John Lewis Christmas sales
RE
2018Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE down sharply as ASOS profit alert sparks wider reta..
RE
2018ASOS profit warning spreads Christmas retail gloom
RE
2018DEBENHAMS : BUY UP OR BOW OUT Debenhams chair tells Mike Ashley to make takeover..
AQ
2018SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley lets rip on Debenhams as sports chain slips
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 766 M
EBIT 2019 22,3 M
Net income 2019 2,95 M
Debt 2019 284 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,99
P/E ratio 2020 6,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 67,5 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,09  GBP
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen John Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC7.21%86
WESFARMERS LTD0.00%26 133
AEON CO LTD3.58%17 509
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA-0.60%9 357
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV6.51%8 673
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD3.45%6 884
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.