Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Debenhams Plc    DEB   GB00B126KH97

DEBENHAMS PLC (DEB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debenhams : looking for fresh funding, Christmas sales weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 03:24am EST
Shoppers walk past the Debenhams department store on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British department store group Debenhams is in talks with lenders and looking to bring in new sources of funding as it battles for survival following another plunge in sales.

The 241-year-old group said on Thursday sales fell 6.2 percent at its main British business in the 18 weeks to Jan. 5, and by 3.6 percent over the six-week Christmas trading period.

Once the country's biggest department store chain, Debenhams has reported a string of profit warnings as it failed to keep pace with consumers moving online and to cheaper outlets, hammering its shares and wiping 80 percent off its market value.

Striving to avoid the fate of collapsed rival BHS and House of Fraser, which was rescued by Sports Direct-owner Mike Ashley, the company has launched a programme to close 50 of its underperforming stores, putting about 4,000 jobs at risk.

Debenhams said net debt remained within the rules of its banking agreements but it had opened talks with its lenders about refinancing its borrowings and could seek to bring in new sources of funding to bolster its balance sheet. Asset disposals have been put on hold during the talks, it added.

Retailers are struggling with a slowdown in spending amid uncertainty whether Britain will manage an orderly withdrawal from the European Union in less than three months.

"We responded to a significant increase in promotional activity in the market, particularly in key seasonal categories, in order to remain competitive," Bucher, a former Amazon, Nike and Inditex executive, said in a statement.

Debenhams said the changes it was making were working, with digital sales improving and trading in newly designed stores outperforming the rest of the chain.

It said it remained on track to hit an annual profit target of just 8.2 million pounds after saying it would find 80 million pounds of costs to remove.

"We have worked hard to deliver the best possible outcome in very uncertain times for retailers," Bucher said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark Potter)

By Kate Holton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEBENHAMS PLC
03:24aDEBENHAMS : looking for fresh funding, Christmas sales weak
RE
02:37aUK retailers suffer worst Christmas in a decade - BRC
RE
01:13aDEBENHAMS : lenders turn to City firm for advice on restructuring
AQ
01/09DEBENHAMS : lenders hire FTI to advise on restructuring - Sky News
RE
01/07UK shops' December sales fall for sixth straight year - BDO survey
RE
01/04M&S set to report bleak Christmas, supermarkets face slowdown
RE
01/03Weak U.S. factory data, Apple warning weigh on UK shares
RE
01/02DEBENHAMS : Last-minute demand boosts John Lewis Christmas sales
RE
2018Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE down sharply as ASOS profit alert sparks wider reta..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 766 M
EBIT 2019 22,3 M
Net income 2019 2,95 M
Debt 2019 284 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,34
P/E ratio 2020 6,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 69,3 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,09  GBP
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen John Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC10.04%89
WESFARMERS LTD0.00%26 133
AEON CO LTD3.79%17 509
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA-0.75%9 357
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV6.51%8 673
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD4.07%6 884
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.