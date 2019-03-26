Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Debenhams Plc    DEB   GB00B126KH97

DEBENHAMS PLC

(DEB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debenhams : warns any Sports Direct offer won't address funding needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: New Debenhams department store is seen in a shopping centre in Watford

LONDON (Reuters) - Ailing British department store group Debenhams said on Tuesday it would give "due consideration" to any offer for the company from major shareholder Sports Direct but warned an offer would not address its immediate funding needs.

Sports Direct, which owns a near 30 percent stake in Debenhams, said late on Monday it was considering buying the whole of the company to prevent a restructuring that could wipe out all shareholders. It did not put a price on any offer.

"Given the timetable associated with any public offer, an offer for the company would not, in itself, address Debenhams’ immediate funding requirement," Debenhams said.

As a result Debenhams will continue with its plan to seek 200 million pounds of additional funds from lenders that it detailed on Friday.

Debenhams said any proposal from Sports Direct must provide an indication of the offer price, the form of consideration and any other terms.

The group said it also needed a clear plan from Sports Direct of how Debenhams' existing debt – which would fall due on any change of control - would be repaid and a proposal that addresses its immediate funding requirements.

Under UK takeover rules Sports Direct has until April 22 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

Sports Direct, which is controlled by founder and chief executive Mike Ashley, has been trying to wrestle control of Debenhams for months. It has offered various conditional loans and asset purchases and is also trying to oust all Debenhams directors, apart from its finance chief, from the board.

Shares in Debenhams closed Monday at 1.55 pence, valuing the equity at just 19 million pounds. Net debt at Jan. 5 was 286 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Louise Heavens/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC -2.64% 1.548 Delayed Quote.-69.82%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -1.26% 282 Delayed Quote.18.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEBENHAMS PLC
04:07aDEBENHAMS : warns any Sports Direct offer won't address funding needs
RE
02:13aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley mulls cash bid in latest Debenhams twist
AQ
03/25DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct considers offer for Debenhams
RE
03/25DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct opposes any Debenhams plan that wipes out equity
RE
03/25DEBENHAMS : Ashley hits out after Debenhams rejects his latest bid to take contr..
AQ
03/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE sinks as Brexit relief spurs sterling, weak activit..
RE
03/22DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
AQ
03/21DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct repeats call for Debenhams meeting after first request..
RE
03/19DEBENHAMS : Sports Direct remarks put added pressure on shaken Debenhams
AQ
03/18DEBENHAMS : under spotlight
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 694 M
EBIT 2019 6,52 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Debt 2019 300 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,74
P/E ratio 2020 15,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 19,0 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer
Terence T. Duddy Chairman
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen John Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC-69.82%25
WESFARMERS LTD8.01%27 952
AEON CO LTD6.52%18 386
MAGAZINE LUIZA-4.29%8 678
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-5.45%8 311
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-0.89%6 732
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.