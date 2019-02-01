Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Debenhams Plc    DEB   GB00B126KH97

DEBENHAMS PLC (DEB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/01 05:16:08 am
3.753 GBp   +0.46%
05:09aMike Ashley buys Sofa.com in cut-price deal - Sky News
RE
01/29DEBENHAMS : Trading
AQ
01/25CAPITAL & REGIONAL : Hit by falling retail value
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mike Ashley buys Sofa.com in cut-price deal - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:09am EST
File photo of Mike Ashley, founder and majority shareholder of sportwear retailer Sports Direct, arriving at the company's AGM

(Reuters) - Billionaire Mike Ashley, who controls British sportswear retailer Sports Direct, agreed to acquire Sofa.com for "a nominal sum", Sky News reported on Friday, ending a battle with ScS Group to buy the maker of handcrafted beds and sofas.

The deal would allow Ashley to add more Sofa.com concessions to House of Fraser chain he rescued last year, the report said, adding the cut price deal for Sofa.com had been a "solvent transaction" which preserved jobs.

British sofa and carpet retailer ScS Group said on Friday it was no longer in talks for a potential deal to buy Sofa.com Ltd, days after it confirmed the talks.

Sky News had reported earlier this week that Ashley was competing with ScS to buy Sofa.com.

Sofa.com's sale comes as retailers struggle with a slowdown in spending amid uncertainty whether Britain will manage an orderly withdrawal from the European Union.

The deal adds to an already lengthy list of UK investments by Ashley, who also owns Premier League soccer club Newcastle United.

Last year, Sports Direct bought department store group House of Fraser for 90 million pounds and snapped up specialist cycling retailer Evans Cycles.

It also owns a raft of stakes in other UK retailers, including nearly 30 percent of Debenhams.

Sky News has also reported that Ashley, who owns 61 percent of Sports Direct equity and is a well known business figure in Britain, is in talks to rescue music retailer HMV from administration.

ScS did not give a reason for ending the talks.

Sofa.com, put up for sale last month, is thought to have been hurt when House of Fraser went under and a number of its outlets were shuttered, Sky News had reported.

Private banking and asset management firm LGT took control of sofa.com from private equity firm CBPE in April.

ScS, which stands for "Sofa Carpet Specialist", said in October it would stop selling its sofas and carpets at House of Fraser stores from January, saying the partnership had ceased to be beneficial since Ashley bought the collapsed department store group.

Sports Direct, ScS and Sofa.com did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and additional reporting by James Davey in London; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC 1.03% 3.7741 Delayed Quote.-27.17%
SCS GROUP PLC -1.75% 224 Delayed Quote.14.00%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL 1.08% 281.2 Delayed Quote.16.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEBENHAMS PLC
05:09aMike Ashley buys Sofa.com in cut-price deal - Sky News
RE
01/29DEBENHAMS : Trading
AQ
01/25CAPITAL & REGIONAL : Hit by falling retail value
AQ
01/24PATISSERIE : KPMG closes 71 Patisserie Valerie stores after cafe chain's collaps..
AQ
01/18Factbox - How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
RE
01/18DEBENHAMS : Moody's downgrades Debenhams amid concern over risks to lenders
AQ
01/16DEBENHAMS : All eggs in the online basket
AQ
01/15DEBENHAMS : share price in fresh fall as fears of cuts and closures mount
AQ
01/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE dips as sterling firms on report of potential Brexi..
RE
01/11DEBENHAMS : New Debenhams chairman seeks investor consensus as shares slide agai..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 613 M
EBIT 2019 14,6 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Debt 2019 289 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,68
P/E ratio 2020 37,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 45,9 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer
Terence T. Duddy Chairman
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen John Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC-27.17%60
WESFARMERS LTD0.84%26 762
AEON CO LTD4.64%17 500
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA-3.07%9 121
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-3.71%8 664
FIVE BELOW INC20.92%6 779
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.