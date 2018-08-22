Log in
DEBENHAMS PLC    DEB   GB00B126KH97

DEBENHAMS PLC (DEB)
08/22 09:19:53 am
13.255 GBp   -0.79%
09:06aUK's Debenhams names Rachel Osborne as new finance chief
RE
08/18DEBENHAMS : Out of the blue
AQ
08/17DEBENHAMS : 90 staff facing Debenhams axe
AQ
UK's Debenhams names Rachel Osborne as new finance chief

08/22/2018 | 09:06am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Debenham's signs are seen in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Debenhams, the British department store group that has issued three profit warnings this year, said on Wednesday it had recruited a former chief financial officer of Domino's Pizza to be its new finance chief.

Debenhams said Rachel Osborne, who has also worked for department store rival John Lewis [JLPLC.UL] and home improvement retailer Kingfisher, would join the firm on Sept. 17.

Matt Smith, the current CFO, informed the board of his intention to leave Debenhams in April to take up the same role at rival Selfridges. He will leave the group at the end of August.

Debenhams said Osborne would receive a basic salary of 439,000 pounds ($559,856). Bonus schemes mean her maximum level of variable remuneration will be 200 percent of basic salary.

The group is in the second year of a turnaround plan under Chief Executive Sergio Bucher focused on closing up to 10 stores, downsizing 30 others, cutting promotions and improving online service.

Progress has, however, been hampered by changing shopping habits, a squeeze on UK consumers' budgets, a shift in spending away from fashion towards holidays and entertainment, as well as intense online competition.

Debenhams is also cutting capital expenditure and has said it may sell non-core assets, including its Danish chain Magasin du Nord.

Earlier this month rival House of Fraser collapsed into administration and was immediately purchased by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct.

Sports Direct is Debenhams' biggest shareholder with a 29.7 percent holding and analysts have speculated Ashley may try to engineer a combination with House of Fraser.

Shares in Debenhams, down 67 percent over the last year, closed on Tuesday at 13.4 pence, valuing the business at 163 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC 2.85% 13.36 Delayed Quote.-61.55%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. 0.10% 288.8 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
KINGFISHER 2.48% 276.9 Delayed Quote.-18.00%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL 0.08% 387 Delayed Quote.2.65%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 846 M
EBIT 2018 49,7 M
Net income 2018 23,5 M
Debt 2018 318 M
Yield 2018 6,56%
P/E ratio 2018 8,54
P/E ratio 2019 5,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 164 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,18  GBP
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Rodriguez Bucher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Chairman
Matthew George Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Peter Fitzgerald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC-61.55%212
WESFARMERS LTD14.77%43 251
AEON CO LTD22.55%18 627
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV7.86%9 581
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-8.27%8 452
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA72.96%6 432
