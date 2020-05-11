Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Debut Diamonds Inc.    DDI   CA24276X1042

DEBUT DIAMONDS INC.

(DDI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/08 11:55:20 am
0.095 CAD   -32.14%
07:35aDebut Diamonds Announces Amendment to Memorandum of Agreement with Inolife
NE
03/03DEBUT DIAMONDS : IIROC Trade Resumption - DDI
AQ
03/02Debut Diamonds Announces Reverse Takeover Transaction with Inolife
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Debut Diamonds Announces Amendment to Memorandum of Agreement with Inolife

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - Debut Diamonds Inc. (CSE: DDI) ("Debut Diamonds" or the "Company") and Inolife R&D Inc. ("Inolife") announce that, in consideration of the unpredictable recent events surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, the parties have entered into an agreement to amend their previously announced binding memorandum of agreement (the "MOU"). Under the terms of the amending agreement dated May 8, 2020, the parties have, among other things, agreed to extend the deadlines for entering into a definitive agreement and completing a private placement for sufficient net proceeds to cause the combined entity resulting from the parties' proposed merger to meet the original listing requirements of the CSE to May 25, 2020.

About Debut Diamonds Inc.

Debut Diamonds Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Debut Diamonds and Inolife assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Debut Diamonds Inc.
Michael Lerner, CEO & Director
Telephone: 416-710-4906
Email: Mlerner10@gmail.com

Inolife R&D Inc.
Michael G. Wright, President and CEO
Telephone: 514-992-9484
Email: mwright@inolifesciences.com

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55635


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEBUT DIAMONDS INC.
07:35aDebut Diamonds Announces Amendment to Memorandum of Agreement with Inolife
NE
03/03DEBUT DIAMONDS : IIROC Trade Resumption - DDI
AQ
03/02Debut Diamonds Announces Reverse Takeover Transaction with Inolife
NE
03/02DEBUT DIAMONDS : IIROC Trading Halt - DDI
AQ
2019Debut Diamonds Announces Sale of Mineral Claims and Board, and Management Cha..
NE
2019DEBUT DIAMONDS : Announces plans to consolidate
AQ
2019Debut Diamonds Announces Plans To Consolidate
NE
2019Debut Diamonds Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Conversion
NE
2018Debut Diamonds Announces Engagement of KWG as Sales Agent, Board Changes, Pri..
NE
More news
Chart DEBUT DIAMONDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Debut Diamonds Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ian Lerner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harvey H. McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
James Gregory Wilson Independent Director
Emily Lerner Director
Bruce Hodgman Vice President-Corporate Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBUT DIAMONDS INC.0.00%2
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-4.99%13 972
ALROSA-0.64%6 146
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-0.40%5 438
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-1.35%5 203
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.1.17%4 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group