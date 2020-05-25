Log in
DEBUT DIAMONDS INC.

(DDI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/25 02:38:06 pm
0.15 CAD   -3.23%
04:20pDebut Diamonds Announces RTO with Inolife Will Not Proceed
NE
05/11Debut Diamonds Announces Amendment to Memorandum of Agreement with Inolife
NE
03/03DEBUT DIAMONDS : IIROC Trade Resumption - DDI
AQ
Debut Diamonds Announces RTO with Inolife Will Not Proceed

05/25/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - Debut Diamonds Inc. (CSE: DDI) ("Debut Diamonds" or the "Company") announces that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conditions of the agreement governing its previously announced business combination with Inolife R&D Inc. have not been fulfilled and the parties have mutually agreed to terminate the transaction.

The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.

About Debut Diamonds Inc.

Debut Diamonds Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

For more information, please contact:

DEBUT DIAMONDS INC.

Michael Lerner, CEO & Director
Telephone: 416-710-4906
Email: Mlerner10@gmail.com

