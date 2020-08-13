Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Decade Resources Ltd.    DEC   CA2427792056

DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

(DEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Decade Discovers New Zone at the Del Norte Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has discovered a new zone just west of the LG vein. The Del Norte property was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020, with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production. The property lies within BC's "Golden Triangle" located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC and is comprised of 5,830.16 ha in 13 separate claims.

Teuton has informed the Company that they have received a verbal confirmation of permitting from the Ministry of Mines allowing drilling for the property and this will commence once formal notification has been received.

The new zone called Eagles Nest consists of quartz veining with associated brecciation over widths that are up to 6 m. A main quartz vein up to 2 m wide in the middle of the new zone carries minor galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite and pyrite with veinlets in the breccia along the walls carrying strong galena and sphalerite. The zone has been traced for a minimum of 400m. It is just to the west of intersections on the LG vein that were as follows:

Drill HolesWidth (m)*Gold g/tSilver g/tGold Equivalent)**
g/t
DDH 04-0368.603.02270.506.46
DDH 05-0215.546.47346.0210.88

 

* Drill Indicated width only
** Gold equivalent calculated as follows: Gold-Silver ratio of 78.5 based on today's closing prices of $1,890.5 an ounce for gold and $24.07 an ounce for silver.

There are 3 distinct silver-gold rich veins and breccias in the area presently being explored. These are the Kosciuszko (K-zone), LG and the new Eagles Nest zones. Widths on these veins can be up to 10-12 m. The Company has sampled this new zone and samples are being shipped to the laboratory for analysis.

Two photos of the new zone have been attached to the bottom of this release. Captions in the upper right hand corners discuss the photos.

Exploration work is being conducted from Stewart in order to avoid a camp situation that may lead to health concerns due to the Covid -19 virus. The Company uses a Stewart based helicopter for support. A pad building crew, diamond drill crew and support staff are presently mobilizing to a staging area near the project. The geological crew is one that the Company has relied on for a number of years and which has intimate knowledge of the property.

The Company completed a $1.2 million flow through financing to fund the program.

Analysis will be performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"
Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/61634_5b93fcbf441deb7b_001.jpg


Figure 1: Eagle's Nest Sheeted Veins

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/61634_5b93fcbf441deb7b_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/61634_5b93fcbf441deb7b_002.jpg


Figure 2: Eagle's Nest Quartz Breccia, North Part of the Showing

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/61634_5b93fcbf441deb7b_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61634


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DECADE RESOURCES LTD.
08:05aDecade Discovers New Zone at the Del Norte Project
NE
07/21DECADE RESOURCES : Samples up to 23 g/t Gold on Crackle zone at the Del Norte Pr..
PU
07/21DECADE RESOURCES : Announces $1.2 million over subscribed private placement; eri..
PU
07/08DECADE RESOURCES : Starts Exploration on the High-Grade Gold-Silver Del Norte Pr..
PU
07/08DECADE RESOURCES : Plans to complete over-subscribed private placement
PU
07/06Decade Announces $1.2 Million Over Subscribed Private Placement; Eric Sprott ..
NE
06/24DECADE RESOURCES : Planning Exploration for the High-Grade Gold-Silver Del Norte..
PU
06/24DECADE RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Unit..
PU
01/23Decade Finalizing Exploration Plans for the High-Grade Gold-Silver Del Norte ..
NE
01/23DECADE RESOURCES : Finalizing Exploration Plans for the High-Grade Gold-Silver D..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,23 M -1,69 M -1,69 M
Net cash 2019 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,46x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart DECADE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Decade Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Edward R. Kruchkowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randolph Michael Kasum Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Lance Robinson Independent Director
Brian Patrick Morrison Independent Director
Gary M. Assaly Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DECADE RESOURCES LTD.166.67%12
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-7.76%44 594
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION6.71%35 043
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.6.48%20 287
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-4.49%12 773
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.32%8 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group