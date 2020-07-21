Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Decade Resources Ltd.    DEC   CA2427792056

DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

(DEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Decade Resources : Samples up to 23 g/t Gold on Crackle zone at the Del Norte Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

Stewart, BC - Decade Resources Ltd ('Decade' or the Company) announces that it has received assays from surface grab sampling on the Crackle zone at the Del Norte project.The Del Norte property was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020 with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production.

Sampling was at the east side of the Crackle zone located along the bottom of Del Norte Creek. The zone consists of a strong quartz-calcite stockwork along fractures and shear zones. Sulphides consisting of arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite form veins and stringers within the above stockwork over a 700 m square area. Samples were from bedrock as well as abundant float in the immediate area. Results above 1 g/t gold area as follows:

Sample Number Sample Type Gold g/t
DN-20-06 Outcrop grab-0.5m wide zone 23
DN-20-07 Outcrop grab-0.5m wide zone 18.8
DN-20-08F Float grab 2.17
DN-20-14L Outcrop grab -1 m wide zone 1.14
Dn-20-15L Outcrop grab -1 m wide zone 13.2
DN-20-18F Float grab 3.07
DN-20-19F Float grab 4.3
DN-20-20F Float grab 2.37

*Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of any mineralization and to characterize the metal tenor in this mineralization. Grab samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the zone; and the grab samples analysed from the exploration program reflect a broad range in grade from below detection limit to the grades highlighted herein.'

The Company plans a program of channel and chip sampling across exposed mineralized outcrops to better define gold tenor. The Company has arranged contractors for the exploration work on the Del Norte property. The property lies within BC's 'Golden Triangle' located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC and is comprised of 5,830.16 ha in 13 separate claims.

Exploration work will be conducted from Stewart in order to avoid a camp situation that may lead to health concerns due to the Covid -19 virus. The Company has arranged helicopter support as well as a pad building crew, diamond drill crew and support staff. The geological crew is one that the Company has relied on for a number of years and which has intimate knowledge of the property.

At present, the Company is awaiting drill permits for the property but has commenced surface sampling while awaiting these.

The Company has completed a $1.2 million flow through financing to fund the program.

Analysis were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the 'Golden Triangle' area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

Disclaimer

Decade Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 18:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DECADE RESOURCES LTD.
02:41pDECADE RESOURCES : Samples up to 23 g/t Gold on Crackle zone at the Del Norte Pr..
PU
02:41pDECADE RESOURCES : Announces $1.2 million over subscribed private placement; eri..
PU
07/08DECADE RESOURCES : Starts Exploration on the High-Grade Gold-Silver Del Norte Pr..
PU
07/08DECADE RESOURCES : Plans to complete over-subscribed private placement
PU
07/06Decade Announces $1.2 Million Over Subscribed Private Placement; Eric Sprott ..
NE
06/24DECADE RESOURCES : Planning Exploration for the High-Grade Gold-Silver Del Norte..
PU
06/24DECADE RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Unit..
PU
01/23Decade Finalizing Exploration Plans for the High-Grade Gold-Silver Del Norte ..
NE
01/23DECADE RESOURCES : Finalizing Exploration Plans for the High-Grade Gold-Silver D..
EQ
01/16Decade Sampling Confirms High Grade Gold-Silver Values On Del Norte Property
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,23 M -1,66 M -1,66 M
Net cash 2019 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,46x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 10,5 M 10,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart DECADE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Decade Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Edward R. Kruchkowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randolph Michael Kasum Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Lance Robinson Independent Director
Brian Patrick Morrison Independent Director
Gary M. Assaly Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DECADE RESOURCES LTD.166.67%10
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-15.94%40 637
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION3.08%33 852
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.3.51%19 500
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-5.39%13 003
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-8.10%8 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group