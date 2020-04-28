Log in
DECEUNINCK NV    DECB   BE0003789063

DECEUNINCK NV

(DECB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/20 03:04:41 am
1.415 EUR   +2.91%
07:11aDECEUNINCK : Voting form EGM 2020 04 28 (new)
PU
07:11aDECEUNINCK : Voting form GM 2020 04 28 (new)
PU
04/17DECEUNINCK : Important message to the shareholders 2020 04 17
PU
Deceuninck : Voting form EGM 2020 04 28 (new)

04/20/2020 | 07:11am EDT

TRANSLATION FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY

A Public Limited Company

Listed company in the sense of article 1:11 of the CCA

Established in the Flemish Region

at Bruggesteenweg 360 - 8830 Hooglede-Gits

Register of Legal Entities Ghent, division Kortrijk VAT BE 0405.548.486

VOTING FROM FOR VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF DECEUNINCK NV (the "Company")

dated Tuesday 28 April 2020 at 2:45 p.m. *

IMPORTANT: In order to be valid, this voting form, fully completed, dated and signed, must reach the Company by Friday, 24 April 2020 at the latest. We recommend that you only send the voting forms by e-mail to generalmeeting@deceuninck.com as postal services may be disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. Scans or photos of the signed voting forms are allowed, provided they are attached in the e-mail in a legible format. If you come to deliver the voting form in person or by courier to the registered office of the Company, please address the envelope clearly to the Legal Department, att. Ms Ann Bataillie.

The board of directors reminds the shareholders that the other attendance formalities mentioned in the convening notice must also be complied with, i.e. shareholders must inform the Company of their intention to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting before or on Friday, 24 April 2020 at the latest, and must prove that they own the shares on Record Date (14 April 2020), either by a certificate issued by a bank, an accredited account holder or clearing house for dematerialized shares, or by entry in the share register for registered shares.

  • This voting form has been drawn up following a decision by the Company to implement Article 6 of Royal Decree No. 4 of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions onco-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The undersigned:

NAME AND GIVEN NAME

……………………………………………………………………

ADDRESS

……………………………………………………………………

Or

COMPANY NAME

……………………………………………………………………

Pag. 1 van 3

TRANSLATION FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY

LEGAL FORM

……………………………………………………………………

REGISTERED SEAT

……………………………………………………………………

COMPANY NUMBER

……………………………………………………………………

REPRESENTED BY

……………………………………………………………………

Owner of … [number of represented shares] shares of the Public Limited Company DECEUNINCK NV, making or having made a public appeal on savings, with registered seat at Bruggesteenweg 360, 8830 Hooglede-Gits, and with company number (Register of Legal Entities Ghent, division Kortrijk) 0405.548.486,

Type of shares : [Please tick the correct box]

  • dematerialised
  • registered

votes as follows by vote by correspondence, with the totality of the aforementioned shares, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Tuesday April 28, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. at the registered office of the Company.

The vote of the undersigned for each of the proposed resolutions is as follows:

(please tick the appropriate box):

  1. Presentation of the report drawn up by the board of directors in accordance with article 7:199 of the Belgian Code on companies and associations (CCA)
    This agenda item does not require a vote by the general meeting
  2. Renewal of the authorization regarding the authorized capital - Amendment to the articles of association

For

Against

Abstain

3. Renewal of the authorization regarding acquisition and alienation of own shares - Amendment to the articles of association

For

Against

Abstain

4. Reformulation of the articles of association to bring them in line with the provisions of the CCA

For

Against

Abstain

Pag. 2 van 3

TRANSLATION FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY

5. Adoption of change of control provisions

For

Against

Abstain

**********************************************

The form will be considered void in its entirety if the shareholder has not indicated his choice

with regard to one or more agenda items of the Extraordinary General Meeting or if the

handwritten signature of the shareholder is missing.

**********************************************

Drawn up on …………………………………………, in …………………………………….

Name:

_______________________________________________________

Function:

______________________________________________________

Legal entity:

__________________________________________________________

Signature*:

__________________________________________________________

(*the voting form mustbe signed).

Pag. 3 van 3

Disclaimer

Deceuninck NV published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 11:10:17 UTC
