Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dechra Pharmaceuticals    DPH   GB0009633180

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS

(DPH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dechra Pharmaceuticals : LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR SIGNIFICANT NOVEL PRODUCT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:20am EDT

2 August 2019

Dechra® Pharmaceuticals PLC

(Dechra or the Company)

IP Licensing and Supply Agreement for the Development of a Significant Novel Product

The Board of Dechra is pleased to announce the signing of a licensing and supply agreement with Akston Biosciences Corporation (Akston) for a patent pending, long acting protein for the treatment of diabetes in dogs.

Following an initial upfront payment of US$2.0 million, there are subsequent milestone payments totalling US$14.0 million due on the achievement of major milestones in the development process, which should be completed within five years. Furthermore, Dechra anticipates product development spend to increase by approximately £20.0 million spread over the next four years in order to achieve marketing authorisations in the United States and European Union and subsequently other global markets.

Diabetes is currently treated by daily injections; however, proof of concept studies conducted to date indicate that a single injection of this long acting protein will have a duration of seven days, providing a clear advantage over current treatments to both the dog owner and the dog's welfare. Under the terms of the agreement Dechra also has the option to license a version for cats, which will be subject to additional milestones.

Dechra's Chief Executive Officer, Ian Page said:

'We are delighted to have secured this major development opportunity which will further enhance Dechra's position as world leaders in veterinary endocrinology. Once approved this will become the most significant product in our portfolio as we continue to build our portfolio of novel drugs'.

Akston's Chief Executive Officer, Todd Zion said:

'We are pleased to have found a strong partner in Dechra to co-develop and commercialise our novel ultra-long acting insulin technology. Once approved, this will become a key asset in our platform of engineered insulin products'.

Akston were advised on the transaction by Oriole Advisors.

Enquiries:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ian Page, Chief Executive Officer

Office: +44 (0) 1606 814 730

Paul Sandland, Acting Chief Financial Officer

e-mail: corporate.enquiries@dechra.com

TooleyStreet Communications Ltd

Fiona Tooley, Director

e-mail: fiona@tooleystreet.com

Mobile: +44 (0) 7785 703 523

Office: +44 (0) 121 309 0099

About Dechra

Dechra is an international specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. Our expertise is in the development, manufacture, and sales and marketing of high quality products exclusively for veterinarians worldwide. The majority of Dechra's products are focused on key therapeutic categories where we have leading market positions, and many of our products are used to treat medical conditions for which there is no other effective solution or have a clinical or dosing advantage over competitor products. For more information, please visit: www.dechra.com.

Stock Code: Full Listing (Pharmaceuticals): DPH

About Akston

Akston is a leader in the field of insulin engineering. The company was founded in 2011 by the former SmartCells, Inc. team who developed the world's first clinical glucose-responsive insulin, which was acquired by Merck & Co. in 2010. Combining its core expertise with modern biotechnology manufacturing techniques, Akston is developing new classes of biologic therapeutics for use in autoimmune type 1 diabetes prevention, ultra-long acting insulin therapy, and oncology to dramatically improve both human and animal health. For more information, please visit: www.akstonbio.com.

Trademarks

Dechra and the Dechra 'D' logo are registered trademarks of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Forward Looking Statement

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect the knowledge and information available to the Company during the preparation and up to the publication of this document. By their very nature, these statements depend upon circumstances and relate to events that may occur in the future thereby involve a degree of uncertainty. Therefore, nothing in this document should be construed as a profit forecast by the Company.

Disclaimer

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
03:20aDECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Licensing agreement for significant novel product
PU
07/09DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Trading Update & Notice of Results
PU
07/05DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Increased Investment in Medical Ethics
PU
04/30DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Kane Biotech Provides Update on Exclusive License and D..
AQ
03/07DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/25DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Half-yearly Financial Report 2019
PU
01/23DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Director Declaration
PU
01/15DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : reveals strong trading as revenues rise amid Brexit pre..
AQ
01/14DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Trading Update & Notice of Interim Results
PU
2018DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : completes deal to secure access to South American marke..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 477 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 37,4 M
Debt 2019 199 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 79,4x
P/E ratio 2020 68,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,78x
EV / Sales2020 6,05x
Capitalization 3 034 M
Chart DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 807,22  GBp
Last Close Price 2 956,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian David Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Anthony Rice Non-Executive Chairman
Richard John Cotton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Allen Mellor Director-Information Technology
Anthony Gerard Griffin Executive Director & MD-Dechra Veterinary Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS42.80%3 682
ZOETIS35.26%55 381
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC4.85%12 090
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 646
VIRBAC45.17%1 541
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP-2.08%1 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group