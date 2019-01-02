Deciphera Pharmaceuticals : Announces Positive, Preliminary, Top-Line Clinical Data for the Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Study with DCC-3014 and an Update on Future Development Plans

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor
drug resistance, today announced positive, preliminary, top-line data
from the ongoing dose escalation part of the Phase 1 clinical study with
DCC-3014, the Company’s investigational small molecule switch control
inhibitor of CSF1R, in patients with advanced malignancies. In addition,
the Company announced a plan to expand the Phase 1 study to evaluate
DCC-3014 in patients diagnosed with Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors
(TGCT). A review of further data from this Phase 1 study will be
presented at a medical meeting in 2019.
The Phase 1 study was designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics
and pharmacodynamics of multiple doses of DCC-3014 in up to 55 patients.
-
As of the data cut-off date of November 9, 2018, increasing doses of
DCC-3014 were assessed in five dose cohorts across 24 patients with
advanced solid tumor malignancies. This included one dose cohort that
received 10 mg once daily (QD) and four dose cohorts that followed a
schedule of once or twice-weekly maintenance dosing preceded by a
five-day loading dose regimen at doses of up to 30 mg per dose. In
addition, four patients are currently enrolled in a dose cohort that
will receive 40 mg twice weekly preceded by a five-day loading regimen.
-
Preliminary pharmacokinetic (PK) analysis showed dose-proportional
exposure for DCC-3014 that we believe supports twice-weekly
maintenance dosing preceded by a five-day loading dose regimen.
-
Biomarker data demonstrated strong target engagement of CSF1R,
including material reductions in CSF1R positive macrophages in the
blood that we believe constitutes mechanistic proof-of-concept (mPoC)
for DCC-3014.
-
DCC-3014 was generally well tolerated in patients enrolled in the dose
cohorts that received twice-weekly maintenance doses of DCC-3014
preceded by a five-day loading regimen at doses of up to 30 mg, which
is summarized below:
-
Treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mostly Grade 1 or 2;
-
No Grade 3 or 4 DCC-3014 related TEAEs in ≥10% of patients;
-
No dose-limiting toxicities; and
-
A maximum tolerated dose has yet to be established.
-
In the dose-cohort that received 10 mg QD, clinically asymptomatic
laboratory values were recorded as dose-limiting toxicities in two of
seven patients.
“We are very pleased with the progress made to date in the Phase 1
clinical study with DCC-3014, our selective, and potent small molecule
inhibitor of CSF1R,” said Michael D. Taylor, Ph.D., President and Chief
Executive Officer of Deciphera. “Based on the preliminary tolerability,
PK, and mechanistic proof-of-concept data observed to date, we believe
DCC-3014 is well suited for further development. While we will continue
to enroll further patients in this Phase 1 study, we are planning to
expand this study to enroll patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumors
and to explore combinations with other therapies in the first half of
2019.”
About DCC-3014
DCC-3014 is an investigational, orally administered, potent and highly
selective inhibitor of CSF1R. DCC-3014 was designed using the Company’s
proprietary switch control kinase inhibitor platform to selectively bind
to the CSF1R switch pocket. DCC-3014 has greater than 100-fold
selectivity for CSF1R over the closely related kinases FLT3, KIT,
PDGFRα, PDGFRß and VEGFR2 and has an even greater selectivity for CSF1R
over approximately 300 other human kinases. CSF1R controls the
differentiation and function of macrophages including Tumor Associated
Macrophages (TAMs) whose density within certain tumors including cancers
of the breast, cervix, pancreas, bladder and brain correlates with poor
prognosis. Tumors induce TAMs to suppress a natural immune response
mediated by cytotoxic T-cells, a type of lymphocyte that would otherwise
eradicate the tumor; a process known as macrophage checkpoints. Through
inhibition of CSF1R DCC-3014 has in preclinical studies demonstrated
potent macrophage checkpoint inhibition as both a single agent and in
combination with PD1 inhibitors and other T-cell checkpoint inhibitors.
DCC-3014 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study. For
more information about the clinical trial design please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov
(NCT03069469).
About Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors (TGCTs)
Tenosynovial giant cell tumors (TGCTs) are a group of benign tumors that
involve the synovium, bursae and/or tendon sheath. Although benign,
these tumors can grow and cause damage to surrounding tissues and
structures inducing pain, swelling, and limitation of movement of the
joint. Surgery is the main treatment option; however, these tumors tend
to recur, particularly in pigmented villonodular synovitis, a
diffuse-type of TGCT. If untreated or if the tumor continually recurs
damage and degeneration may occur in the affected joint and surrounding
tissues, which may cause significant disability. A genetic mutation in
certain cells within the tumor causes overproduction of CSF-1, the
ligand for the CSF1R receptor, which attracts macrophages and certain
other cells that become the bulk of these tumors and cause the
associated inflammatory changes.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on improving the lives of cancer patients by tackling key
mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and/or durability of
response to existing cancer therapies. Our small molecule drug
candidates are directed against an important family of enzymes called
kinases, known to be directly involved in the growth and spread of many
cancers. We use our deep understanding of kinase biology together with a
proprietary chemistry library to purposefully design compounds that
maintain kinases in a “switched off” or inactivated conformation. These
investigational therapies comprise tumor-targeted agents designed to
address therapeutic resistance causing mutations and immuno-targeted
agents designed to control the activation of immunokinases that suppress
critical immune system regulators, such as macrophages. We have used our
platform to develop a diverse pipeline of tumor-targeted and
immuno-targeted drug candidates designed to improve outcomes for
patients with cancer by improving the quality, rate and/or durability of
their responses to treatment.
