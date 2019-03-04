Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Announces Retirement of Michael D. Taylor, Ph.D.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor
drug resistance, today announced that after a successful tenure since
2014, Michael D. Taylor, Ph.D. will retire as President and Chief
Executive Officer of the Company effective March 18, 2019, when Dr.
Taylor will transition to senior advisor to the Company for six months;
Dr. Taylor will also remain a member of the Company’s Board of
Directors. Steve Hoerter, a current member of the Company’s Board of
Directors, has been appointed as Deciphera’s next President and Chief
Executive Officer.
Mr. Hoerter joins the Company from Agios, a commercial-stage oncology
company, where he was Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Hoerter has more
than 25 years of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology sales, product
launch and general management experience, having held senior commercial
positions at leading oncology companies including Agios, Clovis, Roche,
Genentech, Chiron, and Eli Lilly.
“Under Mike’s leadership since 2014, Deciphera has made tremendous
progress: transitioning from an early-stage private company into a
public company with two ongoing pivotal Phase 3 studies, multiple
promising clinical product candidates, and a robust discovery engine. On
behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we extend our sincerest
gratitude for Mike’s leadership and commitment to delivering on the
Company’s mission,” said James A. Bristol, Ph.D., Chairman of the
Deciphera Board of Directors. “This leadership succession comes as
Deciphera prepares to transition into a commercial-stage oncology
company, a setting in which Steve has an impressive, proven track record
of success. Steve’s significant contributions as an existing member of
our Board of Directors give us great confidence that he will be an
exceptional CEO who will lead Deciphera to continued success as we seek
to become a commercial oncology company.”
“It has been a privilege to serve as Deciphera’s Chief Executive
Officer. I am very proud of what our team has accomplished over the last
five years,” said Dr. Taylor. “Having worked closely with Steve since he
joined as a Board member, I am confident that he is the right person to
lead Deciphera as we move toward our next goal of becoming a commercial
oncology company. I wish Steve the best of luck as CEO and look forward
to working with him in my new role as a senior advisor and continued
service on the Board.”
“This is an exciting time at Deciphera as we prepare for the read-out of
our first Phase 3 trial of ripretinib and the potential transition to a
commercial-stage company,” said Mr. Hoerter. “I am honored to succeed
Mike as CEO, and to lead Deciphera as we rapidly advance our portfolio
of transformative product candidates with the goal of improving the
lives of people living with cancer. Together with the great team at
Deciphera, I look forward to building on the strong science and
patient-focused culture of the Company.”
Mr. Hoerter brings to Deciphera more than 25 years of global
pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, having held senior
commercial and general management positions at leading oncology
companies. As Chief Commercial Officer at Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. he
built and led the team responsible for the commercialization of the
company’s portfolio of first-in-class medicines for oncology and rare
genetic diseases. Prior to joining Agios in 2016, Mr. Hoerter was
Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Clovis
Oncology, Inc. Before joining Clovis, Mr. Hoerter was General Manager
and Management Center Head at Roche for the Sub-Saharan Africa and
Indian Ocean Region, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. From 2005 to
2010, he held a variety of positions at Genentech, Inc., including
serving on the senior leadership team for Genentech’s BioOncology
business. Prior to that, Mr. Hoerter held commercial roles at Chiron
Corporation and Eli Lilly and Company in the U.S., Europe, and Africa.
Mr. Hoerter currently serves on the Board of Directors at Constellation
Pharmaceuticals and was previously a member of the Board of Directors of
Ignyta, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine in
oncology, until the company’s acquisition by Roche in 2017. Mr. Hoerter
received his B.A. from Bucknell University, M.B.A. from Tilburg
University in the Netherlands, and M.S. in management from Purdue
University.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on improving the lives of cancer patients by tackling key
mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and/or durability of
response to existing cancer therapies. Our small molecule drug
candidates are directed against an important family of enzymes called
kinases, known to be directly involved in the growth and spread of many
cancers. We use our deep understanding of kinase biology together with a
proprietary chemistry library to purposefully design compounds that
maintain kinases in a “switched off” or inactivated conformation. These
investigational therapies comprise tumor-targeted agents designed to
address therapeutic resistance causing mutations and immuno-targeted
agents designed to control the activation of immunokinases that suppress
critical immune system regulators, such as macrophages. We have used our
platform to develop a diverse pipeline of tumor-targeted and
immuno-targeted drug candidates designed to improve outcomes for
patients with cancer by improving the quality, rate and/or durability of
their responses to treatment.
