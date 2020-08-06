Log in
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(DCPH)
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

08/06/2020

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCKTM is Deciphera’s FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -289 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 729 M 2 729 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 112x
Capi. / Sales 2021 36,1x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 69,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,67 $
Last Close Price 48,40 $
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Steven L. Hoerter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Bristol Chairman
Thomas P. Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Daniel L. Flynn Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Stephen B. Ruddy Chief Technical Officer
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-22.24%2 729
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.6.19%86 552
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.79%71 167
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS66.33%65 719
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.77.81%39 839
GENMAB A/S52.68%23 610
