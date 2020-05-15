Decisive Dividend : 1ST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 0 05/15/2020 | 04:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Statements of For the three months ended March 31, 2020 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash $ 469 $ 435 Accounts receivable 8,760 8,343 Inventory 8,469 8,327 Prepaid expenses and deposits 701 799 Total current assets 18,399 17,904 Property and equipment 8,470 8,464 Intangible assets 12,884 12,906 Goodwill (note 5) 18,958 20,117 Total assets $ 58,711 $ 59,391 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,856 5,478 Dividends payable (note 9) 347 344 Warranty provision 290 287 Customer deposits 493 93 Current portion of lease obligations (note 6) 849 851 Current portion of long-term debt (note 7) 111 97 Total current liabilities 7,946 7,150 Lease obligations (note 6) 2,478 2,360 Long-term debt (note 7) 23,694 24,408 Deferred income taxes 3,681 3,608 Total liabilities 37,799 37,526 Equity Share capital (note 8) 31,424 30,978 Contributed surplus 1,370 1,270 Cumulative profit 152 1,239 Cumulative dividends (note 9) (12,656) (11,619) 20,290 21,868 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 622 (3) Total equity 20,912 21,865 Total liabilities and equity $ 58,711 $ 59,391 Liquidity risk (note 3) Commitments and contingencies (note 16) Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: "James Paterson"Director "Michael Conway"Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 2 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Sales (note 10) $ 12,945 $ 9,866 Manufacturing costs (note 11) 8,265 6,100 Gross profit 4,680 3,766 Expenses Amortization and depreciation 421 376 Financing costs (note 12) 576 209 Occupancy costs 262 166 Professional fees 185 94 Salaries, wages and benefits 2,383 1,914 Selling, general and administration 887 1,118 4,714 3,877 Operating loss (34) (111) Other items Interest income 8 27 Foreign exchange gains (losses) 466 (217) Goodwill impairment losses (note 5) (1,368) - Gain on sale of equipment 7 - (887) (190) Loss before income taxes (921) (301) Income taxes Current expense 177 - Deferred recovery (11) (59) 166 (59) Loss $ (1,087) $ (242) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign operation currency translation differences 625 (131) Total comprehensive loss $ (462) $ (373) Loss per share Basic (0.09) (0.02) Diluted n/a n/a Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000s): Basic 11,508 10,897 Diluted 11,578 12,079 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 3 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Accumulated Share Capital Deficit Other Number Contributed Cumulative Cumulative Comprehensive Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (000s) Amount Surplus Dividends Profit Income (loss) Equity Balance, January 1, 2019 10,878 $ 28,844 $ 1,557 $ (7,578) $ 481 $ 114 $ 23,418 Shares issued under ESPP (note 8) 45 190 5 - - - 195 Shares issued under DRIP (note 8) 6 25 - - - - 25 Share-based payment awards (note 8) - - 39 - - - 39 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (244) (131) (375) Dividends declared (note 9) - - - (994) - - (994) Balance, March 31, 2019 10,929 $ 29,059 $ 1,601 $ (8,572) $ 237 $ (17) $ 22,308 Balance, January 1, 2020 11,458 30,978 1,270 (11,619) 1,239 (3) 21,865 Shares issued under ESPP (note 8) 58 199 15 - - - 214 Shares issued under DRIP (note 8) 42 143 - - - - 143 Exercise of stock options (note 8) 21 104 (40) - - - 64 Share-based payment awards (note 8) - - 125 - - - 125 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (1,087) 625 (462) Dividends declared (note 9) - - - (1,037) - - (1,037) Balance, March 31, 2020 11,579 $ 31,424 $ 1,370 $ (12,656) $ 152 $ 622 $ 20,912 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 4 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Loss $ (1,087) $ (242) Adjusted by: Amortization and depreciation 971 607 Goodwill impairment losses 1,368 - Financing costs 576 209 Share-based compensation 140 44 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (466) 217 Gain on sale of equipment (7) - Income tax expense (recovery) 166 (59) 1,661 776 Changes in non-cash working capital (note 13) 602 1,389 2,263 2,165 Income taxes refunded 75 - Cash provided by operating activities 2,338 2,165 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares 273 190 Dividends paid (note 9) (901) (969) Repayment of long-term debt (735) (417) Debt issuance costs (3) (75) Lease payments (240) (137) Interest paid (551) (205) Cash used in financing activities (2,157) (1,613) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (223) (87) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7 - Cash used in investing activities (216) (87) Increase (decrease) in cash during the period (35) 465 Cash, beginning of period 435 1,815 Effect of movements in exchange rates 69 (27) Cash, end of period $ 469 $ 2,253 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 5 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 1. Nature and Operations Decisive Dividend Corporation (the "Company") was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on October 2, 2012 and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("the Exchange"), trading under the symbol "DE". The address of the Company's head office is #201, 1674 Bertram Street, Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 9G4. The Company is an acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in the manufacturing sector. The business plan of the Company is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows. The principal wholly-owned operating subsidiaries of the Company, as at March 31, 2020, are managed through two reportable segments and were acquired as follows: Finished Product Segment Valley Comfort Systems Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Blaze King Industries Inc. ("Blaze King USA"); acquired in February 2015; collectively referred to herein as "Blaze King".

wholly-owned subsidiary Blaze King Industries Inc. ("Blaze King USA"); acquired in February 2015; collectively referred to herein as "Blaze King". Slimline Manufacturing Ltd. ("Slimline"); acquired in May 2018. Component Manufacturing Segment Unicast Inc. ("Unicast"); acquired in June 2016.

Hawk Machine Works Ltd. ("Hawk"); acquired in June 2018.

Northside Industries Inc. ("Northside"); acquired in August 2019. These consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group". The Group's interim results are impacted by seasonality factors primarily driven by weather patterns in North America, including the impact on heating and planting and harvesting seasons, as well as the timing of ground freeze and thaw in Western Canada and the effect thereof on the oil and gas industry. Blaze King's business historically experiences lower demand in the first and second quarters of the calendar year, Slimline's business historically experiences lower demand in the third and fourth quarters and Hawk's business historically experiences lower demand in the second quarter. Seasonality does not have a significant impact on Unicast's or Northside's businesses. In each subsidiary, there are substantial fixed costs that do not meaningfully fluctuate with product demand in the short-term. The Company strives to acquire subsidiaries that diversify the seasonality of the portfolio in order to mitigate the effect of seasonality of the interim results. 2. Basis of Preparation and Statement of Compliance Statement of compliance

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "interim financial statements") for the period ended March 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 6 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS These interim financial statements were approved by the Audit Committee of the Company for issue on May 14, 2020. Judgments

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgments that affect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the period. Actual results could differ from those estimates.

There were no changes to the Group's critical accounting estimates and judgments from those described in the most recent annual financial statements. Accounting estimates and assumptions The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates based on assumptions about future events that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. There were no changes to the Group's critical accounting estimates and judgments from those described in the most recent annual financial statements. 3. Liquidity Risk On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization expanded its classification of COVID-19 to a worldwide pandemic and federal, state, provincial and municipal governments in North America began legislating measures to combat the spread of the virus. The global response to COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly and has already had a significant impact on financial markets and the global economy. In addition, within this same time frame, global oil prices declined significantly. The Company continues to assess the actual and potential impact of these recent developments on the Group. The impact on the Group will depend on a number of factors, including the extent and duration of the impact of these recent developments on the overall economy, as well as their impact on the Group's customers and the industries in which they operate. The Group has and expects to continue to experience some negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in global oil prices. In particular, Unicast has been negatively impacted by Chinese manufacturing and shipping delays and Hawk temporarily suspended plant operations in the first three weeks of April based on decreases in customer activity levels. Hawk's plant operations have since been reinstated on a limited production basis. Demand levels for the Company's other subsidiaries have also been negatively impacted, and are expected to continue to be affected by these recent events in the near-term. The Group's credit agreement with its senior lenders imposes certain external minimum capital requirements including, but not limited to, maximum debt to EBITDA ratios and minimum fixed charge coverage ratios (note 7). Additionally, the Group's ability to access the revolving term loan is dependent on a borrowing base which is determined quarterly and measured against the Group's accounts receivable and inventory. As noted above, the Group has and expects to continue to experience some negative impacts from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in global oil prices. These events have created uncertainty in forecasted results for 2020 which, depending on the extent and duration of these impacts, could impair the Company's ability to meet certain debt covenants. A potential covenant breach could result in the Company's senior lenders having the right to demand repayment on short notice until such time as the covenants have been satisfied or renegotiated. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 7 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Group is actively managing liquidity and has implemented measures to reduce costs wherever possible, suspended all non-essential capital expenditures, suspended dividend payments, and is pursuing all available government subsidy programs. Management is satisfied that these steps are currently adequate to enable the Group to continue operating for the foreseeable future. However, given the significant uncertainty regarding the ultimate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in global oil prices will have on the overall economy and the Group's operations, further actions may be necessary. 4. Significant Accounting Policies The significant accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are the same as those disclosed in Note 4 to the Company's 2019 audited consolidated financial statements. 5. Goodwill Balance, January 1, 2019 $ 13,439 Acquired through business combinations 6,795 Effect of movements in exchange rates (117) Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 20,117 Impairment losses (1,368) Effect of movements in exchange rates 209 Balance, March 31, 2020 $ 18,958 Based on the continuing effects of COVID-19 and the significant decline in oil prices, impairment indicators for the Company's non-financial assets and goodwill existed as at March 31, 2020. As a result, the Company tested its non-financial assets and goodwill for impairment at March 31, 2020. For the purpose of this impairment testing, goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives acquired through business combinations are allocated to the Group's cash generating units ("CGUs") as follows: March 31, 2020 Brand Goodwill Total Blaze King $ 951 $ 1,633 $ 2,584 Unicast 202 2,454 2,656 Slimline 670 1,326 1,996 Hawk - 6,750 6,750 Northside - 6,795 6,795 $ 1,823 $ 18,958 $ 20,781 The value-in-use impairment tests were based on the Company's internal forecasts and represent management's best estimates at a specific point in time, and as a result are subject to measurement uncertainty. In arriving at its estimated future cash flows, the Company considered past experience, economic trends and industry trends. The Company projected revenue, gross profit and cash flows for a period of five years and applied perpetual long-term growth rates of 1% to 2% thereafter, depending on the CGU. Additionally, while the ultimate duration of currently imposed tariffs on Chinese steel products sold into the U.S. and their effect on Unicast is unknown, management has assumed that these tariffs will be lifted within the projected five-year period. The Company assumed pre-tax discount rates of 20% to 21% depending on the CGU, in order to calculate the present value of its projected cash flows. Determination of the discount rates included separate analyses of the cost of equity and debt, and considered a risk premium based on an assessment of risks related to the projected cash flows of the Company in general and each specific CGU. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 8 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The 2020 impairment tests performed resulted in a $1,368 impairment loss being recorded against the goodwill allocated to the Hawk CGU. The impairment loss was primarily a result of the negative effect of the above noted oil price decline and its effect on expected oil and gas activity in Western Canada. The Company performed a sensitivity analysis on the growth rates and discount rates by +/- 1%. All else being equal, a 1% increase in the discount rate would have led to further impairment losses of $715 on the Hawk CGU and impairment losses of $598 on the Unicast CGU. All else being equal, a 1% decrease in the discount rate would have reduced impairment losses by $816 on the Hawk CGU. All else being equal, a 1% decrease in the growth rates would have led to further impairment losses of $144 on the Hawk CGU and impairment losses of $126 on the Unicast CGU. All else being equal, a 1% increase in the growth rates would have reduced impairment losses by $115 on the Hawk CGU. Also, if the above noted tariffs remained in place one year longer than projected, it would result in impairment losses of $285 on the Unicast CGU. There was no material impact of the sensitivity analyses on the recoverable amounts of the Group's other CGUs. 6. Lease Obligations The Group's right of use assets and associated lease obligations are related to lease commitments for office and shop premises. The maturity dates of the lease obligations are between October 2020 and October 2024. Minimum lease payments required over the next five years are as follows: For the twelve month periods ending March 31, 2021 $ 972 2022 1,019 2023 880 2024 503 2025 266 3,640 Less: interest portion (313) Less: current portion (849) $ 2,478 7. Long-term Debt Monthly March 31, December 31, Principal Interest Maturity 2020 2019 Payment Rate Date Authorized Outstanding Outstanding Revolving term loan (a) $ - (a) Aug-22 $ 10,000 $ 2,960 $ 3,670 Non-amortizing term loan (b) - 8.0% Aug-22 21,200 20,945 20,945 Equipment finance loans (c) 9 2.2%-4.2%Apr-21-Jul-21 141 141 153 24,046 24,768 Less: current portion (111) (97) Long-term portion 23,935 24,671 Less: debt issuance costs (241) (263) Total long-term debt $ 23,694 $ 24,408 The Company has a credit agreement in place with its senior lenders, the Bank of Nova Scotia ("BNS") and Roynat Capital Inc., a subsidiary of BNS, which provides for the credit facilities described in (a) and (b) below. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 9 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The revolving term loan with BNS is for a committed three-year term and all drawn amounts are due in August 2022. Borrowings under the revolving term loan may be made by way of prime rate advances and/or bankers' acceptances. The Company's ability to access the revolving term loan is dependent on a borrowing base which is determined quarterly and measured against the Group's accounts receivable and inventory. The revolving term loan bears interest at the lender's prime rate plus 1% or bankers' acceptances plus 2.5%. Standby fees of 0.25% per annum are paid quarterly on the unused portion of the revolving term loan. The non-amortizing term loan with Roynat Capital Inc. is for a committed three-year term and all drawn amounts are due in August 2022. The term loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 8% and there are no required principal payments for the term of the loan. The credit facilities with the Company's senior lenders are collectively secured by a general security agreement, assignment of insurance, and unlimited corporate cross guarantees. Additionally, the Group has agreed to maintain the following ratios (as defined in the credit agreement) on a consolidated trailing twelve-month basis, otherwise outstanding facilities are due on demand: Maximum total funded debt to EBITDA of 3.0:1

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.1:1 As at March 31, 2020, the Group was in compliance with these ratios. The Group also has equipment finance loans with Trumpf Finance, which are secured by the related equipment. As at March 31, 2020, principal payments required over the next three years on the Company's long-term debt were estimated as follows: For the twelve month periods ending March 31, 2021 $ 111 2022 30 2023 23,905 24,046 Less: current portion (111) Long-term portion $ 23,935 8. Share Capital a) Shares issued and outstanding Shares (000s) Amount Balance as at January 1, 2019 10,878 $ 28,844 Shares issued under ESPP 50 212 Shares issued under DRIP 53 198 Exercise of agent warrants 13 55 Acquisition vendor shares released from escrow 147 469 Shares issued to vendors on business acquisitions 317 1,200 Balance as at, December 31, 2019 11,458 30,978 Shares issued under ESPP 58 199 Shares issued under DRIP 42 143 Exercise of stock options 21 104 Balance as at March 31, 2020 11,579 $ 31,424 FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 10 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company had the following share capital transactions for the three months ended March 31, 2020: The Company issued 58,202 common shares pursuant to the employee share purchase plan (the "ESPP"). The Company issued 41,776 common shares pursuant to the dividend reinvestment and cash purchase plan (the "DRIP"). The Company issued 21,000 common shares on the exercise of stock options. Common shares that remain in escrow are as follows: March 31, December 31, In (000s) 2020 2019 In relation to the acquisition of: Slimline 189 189 Hawk 452 452 Northside 317 317 958 958 b) Warrants The Company had the following warrants outstanding and exercisable: Weighted Weighted average Weighted Number of average grant date average warrants exercise fair value years Warrants (000s) price ($) ($) remaining Outstanding and exercisable, January 1, 2019 242 $ 4.00 $ 0.22 1.01 Warrants exercised (13) 4.00 0.22 - Warrants expired (192) 4.00 0.22 - Outstanding and exercisable, December 31, 2019 37 $ 4.00 $ 0.21 0.01 Warrants expired (37) 4.00 0.21 - Outstanding and exercisable, March 31, 2020 - $ - $ - - c) Equity Incentives The Company has an equity incentive plan for the purpose of developing the interest of directors, officers and employees in the growth and development of the Company and its subsidiaries, by providing them with the opportunity, through equity awards, to obtain an increased effective interest in the Company. The equity incentive plan enables the Company to grant deferred share units ("DSUs"), restricted share units ("RSUs") and stock options to the directors, officers, and employees of the Company or any of its affiliates or designated service providers. The aggregate of all DSU, RSU and option grants cannot exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 11 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company has granted stock options to various directors, officers, and employees of the Company as follows: Weighted Weighted average average Weighted Number of exercise grant date average options price fair value years Stock Options (000s) ($) ($) remaining Outstanding and exercisable, January 1, 2019 814 $ 3.62 $ 1.34 8.41 Options issued 120 3.85 0.48 - Options expired (45) 4.35 0.69 - Outstanding and exercisable, December 31, 2019 889 $ 3.62 $ 1.25 7.60 Options issued 20 3.65 0.38 - Options exercised (21) 3.00 1.93 - Outstanding and exercisable, March 31, 2020 888 $ 3.63 $ 1.21 7.44 In 2020, the Company recorded $8 of share-based compensation expense related to stock options issued. This share-based compensation expense represents the estimated fair value of the stock options granted, using the Black-Scholesoption-pricing model with the following assumptions: dividend yield of 9.9%; expected volatility of 35%; risk-free interest rate of 1.2%; forfeiture rate of 0%; market price of $3.65, and weighted average lives of five years. The options vested immediately on grant. The Company has granted RSUs to directors and officers of the Company as follows: Weighted Number of average Weighted Number of RSUs grant date average RSUs exercisable fair value years Restricted Share Units (000s) (000s) ($) remaining Outstanding, January 1, 2019 - - $ - - RSUs issued 55 - 3.83 - RSUs from reinvested dividends 1 - 3.83 - Outstanding, December 31, 2019 56 - $ 3.83 1.81 RSUs issued 23 - 3.68 - RSUs from reinvested dividends 1 - 3.81 - RSUs forfeited (5) - 3.83 - Outstanding, March 31, 2020 75 - $ 3.78 1.67 Additional RSUs are awarded in lieu of dividends, when declared, based on the number of RSUs outstanding and are measured at the same fair value as the initial grant. In 2020, the Company recorded $27 of share-based compensation expense related to RSUs. This share- based compensation expense represents the portion of the fair value of the RSUs charged to profit and loss based on the time to vest elapsed in the period. The RSUs vest two years after the date of grant. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 12 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company has granted DSUs to directors of the Company as follows: Weighted Number of average Weighted Number of DSUs grant date average DSUs exercisable fair value years Deferred Share Units (000s) (000s) ($) remaining Outstanding, January 1, 2019 - - $ - - Outstanding, December 31, 2019 - - $ - - DSUs issued 25 - 3.68 - Outstanding, March 31, 2020 25 - $ 3.68 1.91 Additional DSUs are awarded in lieu of dividends, when declared, based on the number of DSUs outstanding and are measured at the same fair value as the initial grant. In 2020, the Company recorded $91 of share-based compensation expense related to DSUs. This share- based compensation expense represents the portion of the fair value of the DSUs granted. The DSUs vested immediately on grant. 9. Dividends The Company's Board of Directors regularly examines the dividends paid to shareholders. The following dividends were declared and paid during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019, other than the March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 dividends, which were paid in the month subsequent to period end in each respective year: 2020 2019 Dividend Dividend Per share Amount Per share Amount ($) ($) Month ($) ($) January $ 0.03 $ 344 $ 0.03 $ 331 February 0.03 345 0.03 331 March 0.03 348 0.03 332 April - - 0.03 332 May - - 0.03 333 June - - 0.03 333 July - - 0.03 333 August - - 0.03 343 September - - 0.03 343 October - - 0.03 343 November - - 0.03 343 December - - 0.03 344 Total $ 0.09 $ 1,037 $ 0.36 $ 4,041 Of the dividends paid in 2020, $901 (2019 - $969) were settled in cash and $132 (2019 - $25) were reinvested in additional common shares of the Company, pursuant to the DRIP. On March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation made the decision to suspend monthly dividend payments, after payment of the March 31, 2020 declared dividend on April 15, 2020, in response to the considerable economic uncertainty surrounding the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in global oil prices. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 13 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 10. Sales The following is a breakdown of revenue from the sale of retail and manufactured products: For the three months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Manufactured products $ 12,555 $ 9,549 Retail products 390 317 $ 12,945 $ 9,866 All of the retail sales occurred in Slimline. The following is a breakdown of sales by type of product: For the three months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Agricultural products $ 1,898 $ 2,450 Cast wear-part products 2,107 1,945 Hearth products 2,696 3,066 Industrial products 2,514 - Machined products 3,730 2,405 $ 12,945 $ 9,866 The following is the geographic breakdown of revenue based on the location of the customer: For the three months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Canada $ 6,621 $ 4,418 United States 6,028 4,288 Other 296 1,160 $ 12,945 $ 9,866 11. Manufacturing Costs For the three months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Labour and materials $ 7,129 $ 5,225 Freight and shipping 546 665 Depreciation 550 230 Warranty 40 (20) $ 8,265 $ 6,100 FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 14 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 12. Financing Costs Details of the items included in financing costs are as follows: For the three months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Interest and bank charges $ 58 $ 34 Interest on lease obligations 41 24 Interest on long-term debt 477 151 $ 576 $ 209 13. Working Capital The changes in non-cash operating working capital items are as follows: For the three months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Accounts receivable $ (416) $ 1,588 Inventory (142) (427) Prepaid expenses and deposits 97 164 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 659 (748) Customer deposits 401 854 Warranty provision 3 (42) $ 602 $ 1,389 14. Financial Instruments and Risk Management The Group's financial instruments consist of cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, and long-term debt. There were no changes in the classification or in the fair value measurement basis of the Group's financial instruments since December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the carrying amounts of cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and dividends payable, approximate their fair value due to their short-term nature. Management determined that the fair value of the Group's long-term debt (note 7) was not materially different than their carrying amounts as they are based on current market interest rates. There were no changes in the Company's assessment of risks from the use of financial instruments or in the financial risk management policies of the Company since December 31, 2019. The contractual maturities of financial instruments are as follows: Total Carrying contractual Within one Two to five More than March 31, 2020 value cash flows year years five years Accounts payable $ 5,856 $ 5,856 $ 4,850 $ 1,006 $ - Dividends payable 347 347 347 - - Long-term debt 23,805 28,405 1,933 26,472 - Lease obligations 3,327 3,640 972 2,668 - $ 33,335 $ 38,248 $ 8,102 $ 30,146 $ - FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 15 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Total Carrying contractual Within one Two to five More than December 31, 2019 value cash flows year years five years Accounts payable $ 5,478 $ 6,484 $ 5,478 $ 1,006 $ - Dividends payable 344 344 344 - - Long-term debt 24,505 29,185 1,959 27,226 - Lease obligations 3,211 3,537 984 2,553 - $ 33,538 $ 39,550 $ 8,765 $ 30,785 $ - The following details the aging of the Company's trade accounts receivable: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current $ 4,416 52% $ 4,008 49% 31-60 days 1,718 20% 1,958 24% 61-90 days 184 2% 1,007 12% >90 days 2,239 26% 1,249 15% Trade accounts receivable 8,557 100% 8,222 100.0% Less: expected credit losses (110) (88) Net trade accounts receivable $ 8,447 $ 8,134 Of the amount aged over 90 days since being invoiced on March 31, 2020, 58% was collected subsequent to the end of the quarter, to the date of these financial statements. The Group's functional currency for Blaze King USA and Unicast is the US dollar ("USD"), while all other entities in the Group have a Canadian dollar functional currency ("CAD"), and the reporting currency is the Canadian dollar; therefore, the Group's earnings and total comprehensive income are in part impacted by fluctuations in the value of USD in relation to CAD. The table below summarizes the quantitative data about the Group's exposure to currency risk: Entities with a CAD Entities with a USD functional currency functional currency 2020 CAD USD CAD USD Total Cash $ 37 $ 429 $ (129) $ 132 $ 469 Accounts receivable 4,139 2,133 467 2,021 8,760 Accounts payable (5,163) (452) (82) (159) (5,856) Dividend payable (347) - - - (347) Inter-company amounts 10,742 (3,102) (7,640) - - Long-term debt (23,664) (141) - - (23,805) Net exposure (14,256) (1,133) (7,384) 1,994 (20,779) Effect of 5% strengthening of USD versus CAD: Profit (loss) - (57) 369 - 312 OCI $ - $ - $ - $ (100) $ (100) FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 16 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Entities with a CAD Entities with a USD functional currency functional currency 2019 CAD USD CAD USD Total Cash $ 463 $ 580 $ (607) $ (1) $ 435 Accounts receivable 3,997 1,785 282 2,279 8,343 Accounts payable (4,641) (579) (211) (47) (5,478) Dividend payable (344) - - - (344) Inter-company amounts 9,554 (2,080) (7,474) - - Long-term debt (24,352) (153) - - (24,505) Net exposure (15,323) (447) (8,010) 2,231 (21,549) Effect of 5% strengthening of USD versus CAD: Profit (loss) - (22) 401 - 379 OCI $ - $ - $ - $ (112) $ (112) The calculations above are based on the Group's consolidated statement of financial position exposure at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively. The Group is exposed to interest rate risk on its long-term debt (note 7) due to the interest rate on certain of its credit facilities being variable. Of the Group's interest-bearing debt at March 31, 2020, 12% was variable rate (December 31, 2019 - 15%). The Group does not enter into derivative contracts to manage this risk. The table below summarizes the quantitative data about the Group's exposure to interest rate risk: December 31, Interest rate risk March 31, 2020 2019 Floating instruments $ 2,960 $ 3,670 Average balance 3,315 9,562 Impact on profit (loss) of a change in interest rates: -1% 33 96 +1% $ (33) $ (96) 15. Related Party Transactions The Group's related parties consist of directors, officers and key management or companies associated with them. Key management, including directors and officers of the Company, are those personnel having the authority and responsibility for planning, directing, and controlling the Company. Salaries and benefits, directors fees and share-based compensation are included in salaries, wages and benefits expense. Key management compensation for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 included $202 of salary and benefits (2019 - $205) and $118 of share based compensation expense (2019 - $nil). During the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company incurred legal fees of $5 (2019 - $7) with a law firm in which a director of the Company was a partner. During the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company made lease obligation payments of $45 (2019 - $45) to a president of one of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 17 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 16. Commitments and Contingencies In January 2017, the Company announced that it had been made aware of a notice of motion filed with the Ontario Superior Court by Constance Weller, Gerald Weller, Adrianne Latimour and Tara Pengally, the plaintiffs in a civil claim (the "Claim") requesting an order granting the plaintiffs leave to amend their statement of claim to, among other things, add two of the Company's subsidiaries, Valley Comfort Systems Inc. and Blaze King Industries Canada Ltd. as defendants to the Claim. Under the Claim, the four individual plaintiffs seek aggregate damages against the defendants of $11,000, plus aggregate punitive, aggravated or exemplary damages of $10,000, $200 in damages pursuant to the Family Law Act (Ontario) and prejudgment interest, costs and such other relief as the court deems just. Management of the Company believes that the Claim against the named subsidiaries is without merit, and therefore has not accrued for the amounts claimed. In the event that court grants the motion allowing the statement of claim to be amended, each of the named subsidiaries will vigorously defend themselves against the Claim. In the event that the requested motion is granted, and damages are ultimately awarded against the named subsidiaries, management of the Company believes damages of up to $10,000 would be insured, which is the limit on the insurance policy. The named subsidiaries have notified their insurance company of the notice of motion. As part of normal ongoing operations, it is possible that the Company and its subsidiaries could become involved in litigation and claims from time-to-time. Other than the Claim noted above, Management is not presently aware of any litigation or claims where likelihood and quantum of liability can be reasonably estimated and which would materially affect the financial position or financial performance of the Company. Additionally, the Company may provide indemnifications, in the normal course of business, that are often standard contractual terms to counterparties in certain transactions, such as purchase and sale agreements or sales and service contracts. The terms of these indemnifications will vary based upon the contract and the nature of which prevents the Company from making a reasonable estimate of the maximum potential amounts that may be required to be paid. In the event that management's estimate of the future resolution of these and other matters, including tax matters, changes, the Company will recognize the effects of these changes in the financial statements on the date such changes occur. 17. Segmented Information The Group's reporting is prepared on a consolidated basis as determined by the requirements of the Chief Executive Officer as the chief operating decision maker for the Group. The Company's reportable segments, as determined by management, sell similar product types to similar types of customers and share similar processes and distribution methods. The reportable segments are as follows: The finished product segment, which manufactures and sells products that are purchased and used by end customers as designed. Within the finished product segment are two separate businesses: Blaze King and Slimline.

The component manufacturing segment, which manufactures and sells products based on specifications determined by its customers for use in its customers' processes. Within the component manufacturing segment are three separate businesses: Unicast, Hawk and Northside.

In addition, the Canadian public company parent ("Head Office") is considered a third and separate segment, as its function is as an investment holding and management company. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 18 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Group's reporting of segment performance for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows: Finished Component For the three months ended March 31, 2020 Product Manufacturing Head Office Total Sales $ 5,281 $ 7,664 $ - $ 12,945 Manufacturing costs 2,870 5,395 - 8,265 Gross profit 2,411 2,269 - 4,680 Profit (loss) before taxes 673 (492) (1,102) (921) Income tax expense 128 13 25 166 Profit (loss) 544 (505) (1,126) (1,087) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 829 $ (165) $ (1,126) $ (462) Finished Component For the three months ended March 31, 2019 Product Manufacturing Head Office Total Sales $ 5,515 $ 4,351 $ - $ 9,866 Manufacturing costs 3,215 2,885 - 6,100 Gross profit 2,300 1,466 - 3,766 Profit (loss) before taxes 347 (71) (577) (301) Income tax expense (recovery) (29) (55) 25 (59) Profit (loss) 375 (15) (602) (242) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 291 $ (62) $ (602) $ (373) The Group's reporting of segment financial condition as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: Finished Component March 31, 2020 Product Manufacturing Head Office Total Total current assets $ 10,821 $ 7,374 $ 204 $ 18,399 Total current liabilities 3,265 2,927 1,754 7,946 Total assets 21,236 37,222 253 58,711 Total liabilities $ 4,982 $ 7,761 $ 25,056 $ 37,799 Finished Component December 31, 2019 Product Manufacturing Head Office Total Total current assets $ 8,946 $ 8,836 $ 122 $ 17,904 Total current liabilities 2,453 2,949 1,748 7,150 Total assets 19,513 39,701 177 59,391 Total liabilities $ 4,199 $ 7,602 $ 25,725 $ 37,526 For the year ended March 31, 2020, the Group's largest customer accounted for 28% (2019 - 22%) of sales. Sales from this customer are included in the component manufacturing segment. Other than this customer, the Group is not dependent on any other single customer for a significant portion of their sales. FIRST QUARTER 2020 - 19 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Decisive Dividend Corporation published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 08:39:05 UTC 0 Latest news on DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORAT 04:40a DECISIVE DIVIDEND : 1st quarter 2020 financial statements PU 04:35a DECISIVE DIVIDEND : 1st quarter 2020 md&a PU 04/17 DECISIVE DIVIDEND : 4th quarter 2019 financial statements PU 04/17 DECISIVE DIVIDEND : 4th quarter 2019 md&a PU 03/24 DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION : Provides Operational Update AQ 02/13 DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION : Announces March 2020 Dividend AQ 01/30 DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION : Announces Amendment to Employee Share Purchase .. AQ 01/15 DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION : Announces Resignation of Director and Officer AQ 2019 DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION : Announces December 2019 Dividend AQ 2019 DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION : Announces October 2019 Dividend AQ