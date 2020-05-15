Log in
Decisive Dividend : 1ST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

05/15/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Financial Statements of

For the three months ended March 31, 2020

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets

Cash

$

469

$

435

Accounts receivable

8,760

8,343

Inventory

8,469

8,327

Prepaid expenses and deposits

701

799

Total current assets

18,399

17,904

Property and equipment

8,470

8,464

Intangible assets

12,884

12,906

Goodwill (note 5)

18,958

20,117

Total assets

$

58,711

$

59,391

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,856

5,478

Dividends payable (note 9)

347

344

Warranty provision

290

287

Customer deposits

493

93

Current portion of lease obligations (note 6)

849

851

Current portion of long-term debt (note 7)

111

97

Total current liabilities

7,946

7,150

Lease obligations (note 6)

2,478

2,360

Long-term debt (note 7)

23,694

24,408

Deferred income taxes

3,681

3,608

Total liabilities

37,799

37,526

Equity

Share capital (note 8)

31,424

30,978

Contributed surplus

1,370

1,270

Cumulative profit

152

1,239

Cumulative dividends (note 9)

(12,656)

(11,619)

20,290

21,868

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

622

(3)

Total equity

20,912

21,865

Total liabilities and equity

$

58,711

$

59,391

Liquidity risk (note 3)

Commitments and contingencies (note 16)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"James Paterson"Director

"Michael Conway"Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 2 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Sales (note 10)

$

12,945

$

9,866

Manufacturing costs (note 11)

8,265

6,100

Gross profit

4,680

3,766

Expenses

Amortization and depreciation

421

376

Financing costs (note 12)

576

209

Occupancy costs

262

166

Professional fees

185

94

Salaries, wages and benefits

2,383

1,914

Selling, general and administration

887

1,118

4,714

3,877

Operating loss

(34)

(111)

Other items

Interest income

8

27

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

466

(217)

Goodwill impairment losses (note 5)

(1,368)

-

Gain on sale of equipment

7

-

(887)

(190)

Loss before income taxes

(921)

(301)

Income taxes

Current expense

177

-

Deferred recovery

(11)

(59)

166

(59)

Loss

$

(1,087)

$

(242)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign operation currency translation differences

625

(131)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(462)

$

(373)

Loss per share

Basic

(0.09)

(0.02)

Diluted

n/a

n/a

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000s):

Basic

11,508

10,897

Diluted

11,578

12,079

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 3 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Share Capital

Deficit

Other

Number

Contributed

Cumulative

Cumulative

Comprehensive

Total

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(000s)

Amount

Surplus

Dividends

Profit

Income (loss)

Equity

Balance, January 1, 2019

10,878

$

28,844

$

1,557

$

(7,578)

$

481

$

114

$

23,418

Shares issued under ESPP (note 8)

45

190

5

-

-

-

195

Shares issued under DRIP (note 8)

6

25

-

-

-

-

25

Share-based payment awards (note 8)

-

-

39

-

-

-

39

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(244)

(131)

(375)

Dividends declared (note 9)

-

-

-

(994)

-

-

(994)

Balance, March 31, 2019

10,929

$

29,059

$

1,601

$

(8,572)

$

237

$

(17)

$

22,308

Balance, January 1, 2020

11,458

30,978

1,270

(11,619)

1,239

(3)

21,865

Shares issued under ESPP (note 8)

58

199

15

-

-

-

214

Shares issued under DRIP (note 8)

42

143

-

-

-

-

143

Exercise of stock options (note 8)

21

104

(40)

-

-

-

64

Share-based payment awards (note 8)

-

-

125

-

-

-

125

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,087)

625

(462)

Dividends declared (note 9)

-

-

-

(1,037)

-

-

(1,037)

Balance, March 31, 2020

11,579

$

31,424

$

1,370

$

(12,656)

$

152

$

622

$

20,912

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 4 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Operating activities

Loss

$

(1,087)

$

(242)

Adjusted by:

Amortization and depreciation

971

607

Goodwill impairment losses

1,368

-

Financing costs

576

209

Share-based compensation

140

44

Foreign exchange (gains) losses

(466)

217

Gain on sale of equipment

(7)

-

Income tax expense (recovery)

166

(59)

1,661

776

Changes in non-cash working capital (note 13)

602

1,389

2,263

2,165

Income taxes refunded

75

-

Cash provided by operating activities

2,338

2,165

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of shares

273

190

Dividends paid (note 9)

(901)

(969)

Repayment of long-term debt

(735)

(417)

Debt issuance costs

(3)

(75)

Lease payments

(240)

(137)

Interest paid

(551)

(205)

Cash used in financing activities

(2,157)

(1,613)

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(223)

(87)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

7

-

Cash used in investing activities

(216)

(87)

Increase (decrease) in cash during the period

(35)

465

Cash, beginning of period

435

1,815

Effect of movements in exchange rates

69

(27)

Cash, end of period

$

469

$

2,253

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 5 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

1. Nature and Operations

Decisive Dividend Corporation (the "Company") was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on October 2, 2012 and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("the Exchange"), trading under the symbol "DE". The address of the Company's head office is #201, 1674 Bertram Street, Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 9G4.

The Company is an acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in the manufacturing sector. The business plan of the Company is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows.

The principal wholly-owned operating subsidiaries of the Company, as at March 31, 2020, are managed through two reportable segments and were acquired as follows:

Finished Product Segment

  • Valley Comfort Systems Inc. and itswholly-owned subsidiary Blaze King Industries Inc. ("Blaze King USA"); acquired in February 2015; collectively referred to herein as "Blaze King".
  • Slimline Manufacturing Ltd. ("Slimline"); acquired in May 2018.

Component Manufacturing Segment

  • Unicast Inc. ("Unicast"); acquired in June 2016.
  • Hawk Machine Works Ltd. ("Hawk"); acquired in June 2018.
  • Northside Industries Inc. ("Northside"); acquired in August 2019.

These consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group".

The Group's interim results are impacted by seasonality factors primarily driven by weather patterns in North America, including the impact on heating and planting and harvesting seasons, as well as the timing of ground freeze and thaw in Western Canada and the effect thereof on the oil and gas industry. Blaze King's business historically experiences lower demand in the first and second quarters of the calendar year, Slimline's business historically experiences lower demand in the third and fourth quarters and Hawk's business historically experiences lower demand in the second quarter. Seasonality does not have a significant impact on Unicast's or Northside's businesses. In each subsidiary, there are substantial fixed costs that do not meaningfully fluctuate with product demand in the short-term. The Company strives to acquire subsidiaries that diversify the seasonality of the portfolio in order to mitigate the effect of seasonality of the interim results.

2. Basis of Preparation and Statement of Compliance

  1. Statement of compliance
    These interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "interim financial statements") for the period ended March 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 6 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These interim financial statements were approved by the Audit Committee of the Company for issue on May 14, 2020.

  1. Judgments
    The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgments that affect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the period. Actual results could differ from those estimates.
    There were no changes to the Group's critical accounting estimates and judgments from those described in the most recent annual financial statements.
  2. Accounting estimates and assumptions

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates based on assumptions about future events that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period.

There were no changes to the Group's critical accounting estimates and judgments from those described in the most recent annual financial statements.

3. Liquidity Risk

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization expanded its classification of COVID-19 to a worldwide pandemic and federal, state, provincial and municipal governments in North America began legislating measures to combat the spread of the virus. The global response to COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly and has already had a significant impact on financial markets and the global economy. In addition, within this same time frame, global oil prices declined significantly. The Company continues to assess the actual and potential impact of these recent developments on the Group. The impact on the Group will depend on a number of factors, including the extent and duration of the impact of these recent developments on the overall economy, as well as their impact on the Group's customers and the industries in which they operate.

The Group has and expects to continue to experience some negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in global oil prices. In particular, Unicast has been negatively impacted by Chinese manufacturing and shipping delays and Hawk temporarily suspended plant operations in the first three weeks of April based on decreases in customer activity levels. Hawk's plant operations have since been reinstated on a limited production basis. Demand levels for the Company's other subsidiaries have also been negatively impacted, and are expected to continue to be affected by these recent events in the near-term.

The Group's credit agreement with its senior lenders imposes certain external minimum capital requirements including, but not limited to, maximum debt to EBITDA ratios and minimum fixed charge coverage ratios (note 7). Additionally, the Group's ability to access the revolving term loan is dependent on a borrowing base which is determined quarterly and measured against the Group's accounts receivable and inventory. As noted above, the Group has and expects to continue to experience some negative impacts from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in global oil prices. These events have created uncertainty in forecasted results for 2020 which, depending on the extent and duration of these impacts, could impair the Company's ability to meet certain debt covenants. A potential covenant breach could result in the Company's senior lenders having the right to demand repayment on short notice until such time as the covenants have been satisfied or renegotiated.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 7 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Group is actively managing liquidity and has implemented measures to reduce costs wherever possible, suspended all non-essential capital expenditures, suspended dividend payments, and is pursuing all available government subsidy programs. Management is satisfied that these steps are currently adequate to enable the Group to continue operating for the foreseeable future. However, given the significant uncertainty regarding the ultimate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in global oil prices will have on the overall economy and the Group's operations, further actions may be necessary.

4. Significant Accounting Policies

The significant accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are the same as those disclosed in Note 4 to the Company's 2019 audited consolidated financial statements.

5. Goodwill

Balance, January 1, 2019

$

13,439

Acquired through business combinations

6,795

Effect of movements in exchange rates

(117)

Balance, December 31, 2019

$

20,117

Impairment losses

(1,368)

Effect of movements in exchange rates

209

Balance, March 31, 2020

$

18,958

Based on the continuing effects of COVID-19 and the significant decline in oil prices, impairment indicators for the Company's non-financial assets and goodwill existed as at March 31, 2020. As a result, the Company tested its non-financial assets and goodwill for impairment at March 31, 2020. For the purpose of this impairment testing, goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives acquired through business combinations are allocated to the Group's cash generating units ("CGUs") as follows:

March 31, 2020

Brand

Goodwill

Total

Blaze King

$

951

$

1,633

$

2,584

Unicast

202

2,454

2,656

Slimline

670

1,326

1,996

Hawk

-

6,750

6,750

Northside

-

6,795

6,795

$

1,823

$

18,958

$

20,781

The value-in-use impairment tests were based on the Company's internal forecasts and represent management's best estimates at a specific point in time, and as a result are subject to measurement uncertainty. In arriving at its estimated future cash flows, the Company considered past experience, economic trends and industry trends. The Company projected revenue, gross profit and cash flows for a period of five years and applied perpetual long-term growth rates of 1% to 2% thereafter, depending on the CGU. Additionally, while the ultimate duration of currently imposed tariffs on Chinese steel products sold into the U.S. and their effect on Unicast is unknown, management has assumed that these tariffs will be lifted within the projected five-year period. The Company assumed pre-tax discount rates of 20% to 21% depending on the CGU, in order to calculate the present value of its projected cash flows. Determination of the discount rates included separate analyses of the cost of equity and debt, and considered a risk premium based on an assessment of risks related to the projected cash flows of the Company in general and each specific CGU.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 8 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The 2020 impairment tests performed resulted in a $1,368 impairment loss being recorded against the goodwill allocated to the Hawk CGU. The impairment loss was primarily a result of the negative effect of the above noted oil price decline and its effect on expected oil and gas activity in Western Canada.

The Company performed a sensitivity analysis on the growth rates and discount rates by +/- 1%. All else being equal, a 1% increase in the discount rate would have led to further impairment losses of $715 on the Hawk CGU and impairment losses of $598 on the Unicast CGU. All else being equal, a 1% decrease in the discount rate would have reduced impairment losses by $816 on the Hawk CGU. All else being equal, a 1% decrease in the growth rates would have led to further impairment losses of $144 on the Hawk CGU and impairment losses of $126 on the Unicast CGU. All else being equal, a 1% increase in the growth rates would have reduced impairment losses by $115 on the Hawk CGU. Also, if the above noted tariffs remained in place one year longer than projected, it would result in impairment losses of $285 on the Unicast CGU. There was no material impact of the sensitivity analyses on the recoverable amounts of the Group's other CGUs.

6. Lease Obligations

The Group's right of use assets and associated lease obligations are related to lease commitments for office and shop premises. The maturity dates of the lease obligations are between October 2020 and October 2024. Minimum lease payments required over the next five years are as follows:

For the twelve month periods ending March 31,

2021

$

972

2022

1,019

2023

880

2024

503

2025

266

3,640

Less: interest portion

(313)

Less: current portion

(849)

$

2,478

7. Long-term Debt

Monthly

March 31,

December 31,

Principal

Interest

Maturity

2020

2019

Payment

Rate

Date

Authorized

Outstanding

Outstanding

Revolving term loan (a)

$

-

(a)

Aug-22

$

10,000

$

2,960

$

3,670

Non-amortizing term loan (b)

-

8.0%

Aug-22

21,200

20,945

20,945

Equipment finance loans (c)

9

2.2%-4.2%Apr-21-Jul-21

141

141

153

24,046

24,768

Less: current portion

(111)

(97)

Long-term portion

23,935

24,671

Less: debt issuance costs

(241)

(263)

Total long-term debt

$

23,694

$

24,408

The Company has a credit agreement in place with its senior lenders, the Bank of Nova Scotia ("BNS") and Roynat Capital Inc., a subsidiary of BNS, which provides for the credit facilities described in (a) and

(b) below.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 9 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. The revolving term loan with BNS is for a committedthree-year term and all drawn amounts are due in August 2022. Borrowings under the revolving term loan may be made by way of prime rate advances and/or bankers' acceptances. The Company's ability to access the revolving term loan is dependent on a borrowing base which is determined quarterly and measured against the Group's accounts receivable and inventory. The revolving term loan bears interest at the lender's prime rate plus 1% or bankers' acceptances plus 2.5%. Standby fees of 0.25% per annum are paid quarterly on the unused portion of the revolving term loan.
  2. Thenon-amortizing term loan with Roynat Capital Inc. is for a committed three-year term and all drawn amounts are due in August 2022. The term loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 8% and there are no required principal payments for the term of the loan.

The credit facilities with the Company's senior lenders are collectively secured by a general security agreement, assignment of insurance, and unlimited corporate cross guarantees. Additionally, the Group has agreed to maintain the following ratios (as defined in the credit agreement) on a consolidated trailing twelve-month basis, otherwise outstanding facilities are due on demand:

  • Maximum total funded debt to EBITDA of 3.0:1
  • Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.1:1

As at March 31, 2020, the Group was in compliance with these ratios.

  1. The Group also has equipment finance loans with Trumpf Finance, which are secured by the related equipment.

As at March 31, 2020, principal payments required over the next three years on the Company's long-term debt were estimated as follows:

For the twelve month periods ending March 31,

2021

$

111

2022

30

2023

23,905

24,046

Less: current portion

(111)

Long-term portion

$

23,935

8. Share Capital

a) Shares issued and outstanding

Shares (000s)

Amount

Balance as at January 1, 2019

10,878

$

28,844

Shares issued under ESPP

50

212

Shares issued under DRIP

53

198

Exercise of agent warrants

13

55

Acquisition vendor shares released from escrow

147

469

Shares issued to vendors on business acquisitions

317

1,200

Balance as at, December 31, 2019

11,458

30,978

Shares issued under ESPP

58

199

Shares issued under DRIP

42

143

Exercise of stock options

21

104

Balance as at March 31, 2020

11,579

$

31,424

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 10 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company had the following share capital transactions for the three months ended March 31, 2020:

  1. The Company issued 58,202 common shares pursuant to the employee share purchase plan (the "ESPP").
  2. The Company issued 41,776 common shares pursuant to the dividend reinvestment and cash purchase plan (the "DRIP").
  3. The Company issued 21,000 common shares on the exercise of stock options.

Common shares that remain in escrow are as follows:

March 31,

December 31,

In (000s)

2020

2019

In relation to the acquisition of:

Slimline

189

189

Hawk

452

452

Northside

317

317

958

958

b) Warrants

The Company had the following warrants outstanding and exercisable:

Weighted

Weighted

average

Weighted

Number of

average

grant date

average

warrants

exercise

fair value

years

Warrants

(000s)

price ($)

($)

remaining

Outstanding and exercisable, January 1, 2019

242

$

4.00

$

0.22

1.01

Warrants exercised

(13)

4.00

0.22

-

Warrants expired

(192)

4.00

0.22

-

Outstanding and exercisable, December 31, 2019

37

$

4.00

$

0.21

0.01

Warrants expired

(37)

4.00

0.21

-

Outstanding and exercisable, March 31, 2020

-

$

-

$

-

-

c) Equity Incentives

The Company has an equity incentive plan for the purpose of developing the interest of directors, officers and employees in the growth and development of the Company and its subsidiaries, by providing them with the opportunity, through equity awards, to obtain an increased effective interest in the Company.

The equity incentive plan enables the Company to grant deferred share units ("DSUs"), restricted share units ("RSUs") and stock options to the directors, officers, and employees of the Company or any of its affiliates or designated service providers. The aggregate of all DSU, RSU and option grants cannot exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 11 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has granted stock options to various directors, officers, and employees of the Company as follows:

Weighted

Weighted

average

average

Weighted

Number of

exercise

grant date

average

options

price

fair value

years

Stock Options

(000s)

($)

($)

remaining

Outstanding and exercisable, January 1, 2019

814

$

3.62

$

1.34

8.41

Options issued

120

3.85

0.48

-

Options expired

(45)

4.35

0.69

-

Outstanding and exercisable, December 31, 2019

889

$

3.62

$

1.25

7.60

Options issued

20

3.65

0.38

-

Options exercised

(21)

3.00

1.93

-

Outstanding and exercisable, March 31, 2020

888

$

3.63

$

1.21

7.44

In 2020, the Company recorded $8 of share-based compensation expense related to stock options issued. This share-based compensation expense represents the estimated fair value of the stock options granted, using the Black-Scholesoption-pricing model with the following assumptions: dividend yield of 9.9%; expected volatility of 35%; risk-free interest rate of 1.2%; forfeiture rate of 0%; market price of $3.65, and weighted average lives of five years. The options vested immediately on grant.

The Company has granted RSUs to directors and officers of the Company as follows:

Weighted

Number of

average

Weighted

Number of

RSUs

grant date

average

RSUs

exercisable

fair value

years

Restricted Share Units

(000s)

(000s)

($)

remaining

Outstanding, January 1, 2019

-

-

$

-

-

RSUs issued

55

-

3.83

-

RSUs from reinvested dividends

1

-

3.83

-

Outstanding, December 31, 2019

56

-

$

3.83

1.81

RSUs issued

23

-

3.68

-

RSUs from reinvested dividends

1

-

3.81

-

RSUs forfeited

(5)

-

3.83

-

Outstanding, March 31, 2020

75

-

$

3.78

1.67

Additional RSUs are awarded in lieu of dividends, when declared, based on the number of RSUs outstanding and are measured at the same fair value as the initial grant.

In 2020, the Company recorded $27 of share-based compensation expense related to RSUs. This share- based compensation expense represents the portion of the fair value of the RSUs charged to profit and loss based on the time to vest elapsed in the period. The RSUs vest two years after the date of grant.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 12 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has granted DSUs to directors of the Company as follows:

Weighted

Number of

average

Weighted

Number of

DSUs

grant date

average

DSUs

exercisable

fair value

years

Deferred Share Units

(000s)

(000s)

($)

remaining

Outstanding, January 1, 2019

-

-

$

-

-

Outstanding, December 31, 2019

-

-

$

-

-

DSUs issued

25

-

3.68

-

Outstanding, March 31, 2020

25

-

$

3.68

1.91

Additional DSUs are awarded in lieu of dividends, when declared, based on the number of DSUs outstanding and are measured at the same fair value as the initial grant.

In 2020, the Company recorded $91 of share-based compensation expense related to DSUs. This share- based compensation expense represents the portion of the fair value of the DSUs granted. The DSUs vested immediately on grant.

9. Dividends

The Company's Board of Directors regularly examines the dividends paid to shareholders. The following dividends were declared and paid during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019, other than the March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 dividends, which were paid in the month subsequent to period end in each respective year:

2020

2019

Dividend

Dividend

Per share

Amount

Per share

Amount

($)

($)

Month

($)

($)

January

$

0.03

$

344

$

0.03

$

331

February

0.03

345

0.03

331

March

0.03

348

0.03

332

April

-

-

0.03

332

May

-

-

0.03

333

June

-

-

0.03

333

July

-

-

0.03

333

August

-

-

0.03

343

September

-

-

0.03

343

October

-

-

0.03

343

November

-

-

0.03

343

December

-

-

0.03

344

Total

$

0.09

$

1,037

$

0.36

$

4,041

Of the dividends paid in 2020, $901 (2019 - $969) were settled in cash and $132 (2019 - $25) were reinvested in additional common shares of the Company, pursuant to the DRIP.

On March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation made the decision to suspend monthly dividend payments, after payment of the March 31, 2020 declared dividend on April 15, 2020, in response to the considerable economic uncertainty surrounding the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in global oil prices.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 13 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10. Sales

The following is a breakdown of revenue from the sale of retail and manufactured products:

For the three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

Manufactured products

$

12,555

$

9,549

Retail products

390

317

$

12,945

$

9,866

All of the retail sales occurred in Slimline.

The following is a breakdown of sales by type of product:

For the three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

Agricultural products

$

1,898

$

2,450

Cast wear-part products

2,107

1,945

Hearth products

2,696

3,066

Industrial products

2,514

-

Machined products

3,730

2,405

$

12,945

$

9,866

The following is the geographic breakdown of revenue based on the location of the customer:

For the three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

Canada

$

6,621

$

4,418

United States

6,028

4,288

Other

296

1,160

$

12,945

$

9,866

11. Manufacturing Costs

For the three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

Labour and materials

$

7,129

$

5,225

Freight and shipping

546

665

Depreciation

550

230

Warranty

40

(20)

$

8,265

$

6,100

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 14 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12. Financing Costs

Details of the items included in financing costs are as follows:

For the three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

Interest and bank charges

$

58

$

34

Interest on lease obligations

41

24

Interest on long-term debt

477

151

$

576

$

209

13. Working Capital

The changes in non-cash operating working capital items are as follows:

For the three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

Accounts receivable

$

(416)

$

1,588

Inventory

(142)

(427)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

97

164

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

659

(748)

Customer deposits

401

854

Warranty provision

3

(42)

$

602

$

1,389

14. Financial Instruments and Risk Management

The Group's financial instruments consist of cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, and long-term debt. There were no changes in the classification or in the fair value measurement basis of the Group's financial instruments since December 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, the carrying amounts of cash, accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and dividends payable, approximate their fair value due to their short-term nature.

Management determined that the fair value of the Group's long-term debt (note 7) was not materially different than their carrying amounts as they are based on current market interest rates.

There were no changes in the Company's assessment of risks from the use of financial instruments or in the financial risk management policies of the Company since December 31, 2019.

The contractual maturities of financial instruments are as follows:

Total

Carrying

contractual

Within one

Two to five

More than

March 31, 2020

value

cash flows

year

years

five years

Accounts payable $

5,856

$

5,856

$

4,850

$

1,006

$

-

Dividends payable

347

347

347

-

-

Long-term debt

23,805

28,405

1,933

26,472

-

Lease obligations

3,327

3,640

972

2,668

-

$

33,335

$

38,248

$

8,102

$

30,146

$

-

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 15 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Total

Carrying

contractual

Within one

Two to five

More than

December 31, 2019

value

cash flows

year

years

five years

Accounts payable $

5,478

$

6,484

$

5,478

$

1,006

$

-

Dividends payable

344

344

344

-

-

Long-term debt

24,505

29,185

1,959

27,226

-

Lease obligations

3,211

3,537

984

2,553

-

$

33,538

$

39,550

$

8,765

$

30,785

$

-

The following details the aging of the Company's trade accounts receivable:

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Current

$

4,416

52%

$

4,008

49%

31-60 days

1,718

20%

1,958

24%

61-90 days

184

2%

1,007

12%

>90 days

2,239

26%

1,249

15%

Trade accounts receivable

8,557

100%

8,222

100.0%

Less: expected credit losses

(110)

(88)

Net trade accounts receivable

$

8,447

$

8,134

Of the amount aged over 90 days since being invoiced on March 31, 2020, 58% was collected subsequent to the end of the quarter, to the date of these financial statements.

The Group's functional currency for Blaze King USA and Unicast is the US dollar ("USD"), while all other entities in the Group have a Canadian dollar functional currency ("CAD"), and the reporting currency is the Canadian dollar; therefore, the Group's earnings and total comprehensive income are in part impacted by fluctuations in the value of USD in relation to CAD.

The table below summarizes the quantitative data about the Group's exposure to currency risk:

Entities with a CAD

Entities with a USD

functional currency

functional currency

2020

CAD

USD

CAD

USD

Total

Cash

$

37

$

429

$

(129)

$

132

$

469

Accounts receivable

4,139

2,133

467

2,021

8,760

Accounts payable

(5,163)

(452)

(82)

(159)

(5,856)

Dividend payable

(347)

-

-

-

(347)

Inter-company amounts

10,742

(3,102)

(7,640)

-

-

Long-term debt

(23,664)

(141)

-

-

(23,805)

Net exposure

(14,256)

(1,133)

(7,384)

1,994

(20,779)

Effect of 5% strengthening of USD versus CAD:

Profit (loss)

-

(57)

369

-

312

OCI

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(100)

$

(100)

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 16 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Entities with a CAD

Entities with a USD

functional currency

functional currency

2019

CAD

USD

CAD

USD

Total

Cash

$

463

$

580

$

(607)

$

(1)

$

435

Accounts receivable

3,997

1,785

282

2,279

8,343

Accounts payable

(4,641)

(579)

(211)

(47)

(5,478)

Dividend payable

(344)

-

-

-

(344)

Inter-company amounts

9,554

(2,080)

(7,474)

-

-

Long-term debt

(24,352)

(153)

-

-

(24,505)

Net exposure

(15,323)

(447)

(8,010)

2,231

(21,549)

Effect of 5% strengthening of USD versus CAD:

Profit (loss)

-

(22)

401

-

379

OCI

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(112)

$

(112)

The calculations above are based on the Group's consolidated statement of financial position exposure at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

The Group is exposed to interest rate risk on its long-term debt (note 7) due to the interest rate on certain of its credit facilities being variable. Of the Group's interest-bearing debt at March 31, 2020, 12% was variable rate (December 31, 2019 - 15%). The Group does not enter into derivative contracts to manage this risk. The table below summarizes the quantitative data about the Group's exposure to interest rate risk:

December 31,

Interest rate risk

March 31, 2020

2019

Floating instruments

$

2,960

$

3,670

Average balance

3,315

9,562

Impact on profit (loss) of a change in interest rates:

-1%

33

96

+1%

$

(33)

$

(96)

15. Related Party Transactions

The Group's related parties consist of directors, officers and key management or companies associated with them. Key management, including directors and officers of the Company, are those personnel having the authority and responsibility for planning, directing, and controlling the Company.

Salaries and benefits, directors fees and share-based compensation are included in salaries, wages and benefits expense. Key management compensation for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 included $202 of salary and benefits (2019 - $205) and $118 of share based compensation expense (2019 - $nil).

During the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company incurred legal fees of $5 (2019 - $7) with a law firm in which a director of the Company was a partner.

During the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company made lease obligation payments of $45 (2019 - $45) to a president of one of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 17 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

16. Commitments and Contingencies

In January 2017, the Company announced that it had been made aware of a notice of motion filed with the Ontario Superior Court by Constance Weller, Gerald Weller, Adrianne Latimour and Tara Pengally, the plaintiffs in a civil claim (the "Claim") requesting an order granting the plaintiffs leave to amend their statement of claim to, among other things, add two of the Company's subsidiaries, Valley Comfort Systems Inc. and Blaze King Industries Canada Ltd. as defendants to the Claim.

Under the Claim, the four individual plaintiffs seek aggregate damages against the defendants of $11,000, plus aggregate punitive, aggravated or exemplary damages of $10,000, $200 in damages pursuant to the Family Law Act (Ontario) and prejudgment interest, costs and such other relief as the court deems just.

Management of the Company believes that the Claim against the named subsidiaries is without merit, and therefore has not accrued for the amounts claimed. In the event that court grants the motion allowing the statement of claim to be amended, each of the named subsidiaries will vigorously defend themselves against the Claim.

In the event that the requested motion is granted, and damages are ultimately awarded against the named subsidiaries, management of the Company believes damages of up to $10,000 would be insured, which is the limit on the insurance policy. The named subsidiaries have notified their insurance company of the notice of motion.

As part of normal ongoing operations, it is possible that the Company and its subsidiaries could become involved in litigation and claims from time-to-time. Other than the Claim noted above, Management is not presently aware of any litigation or claims where likelihood and quantum of liability can be reasonably estimated and which would materially affect the financial position or financial performance of the Company. Additionally, the Company may provide indemnifications, in the normal course of business, that are often standard contractual terms to counterparties in certain transactions, such as purchase and sale agreements or sales and service contracts. The terms of these indemnifications will vary based upon the contract and the nature of which prevents the Company from making a reasonable estimate of the maximum potential amounts that may be required to be paid. In the event that management's estimate of the future resolution of these and other matters, including tax matters, changes, the Company will recognize the effects of these changes in the financial statements on the date such changes occur.

17. Segmented Information

The Group's reporting is prepared on a consolidated basis as determined by the requirements of the Chief Executive Officer as the chief operating decision maker for the Group. The Company's reportable segments, as determined by management, sell similar product types to similar types of customers and share similar processes and distribution methods. The reportable segments are as follows:

  • The finished product segment, which manufactures and sells products that are purchased and used by end customers as designed. Within the finished product segment are two separate businesses: Blaze King and Slimline.
  • The component manufacturing segment, which manufactures and sells products based on specifications determined by its customers for use in its customers' processes. Within the component manufacturing segment are three separate businesses: Unicast, Hawk and Northside.
  • In addition, the Canadian public company parent ("Head Office") is considered a third and separate segment, as its function is as an investment holding and management company.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 18 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Group's reporting of segment performance for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Finished

Component

For the three months ended March 31, 2020

Product

Manufacturing

Head Office

Total

Sales

$

5,281

$

7,664

$

-

$

12,945

Manufacturing costs

2,870

5,395

-

8,265

Gross profit

2,411

2,269

-

4,680

Profit (loss) before taxes

673

(492)

(1,102)

(921)

Income tax expense

128

13

25

166

Profit (loss)

544

(505)

(1,126)

(1,087)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

829

$

(165)

$

(1,126)

$

(462)

Finished

Component

For the three months ended March 31, 2019

Product

Manufacturing

Head Office

Total

Sales

$

5,515

$

4,351

$

-

$

9,866

Manufacturing costs

3,215

2,885

-

6,100

Gross profit

2,300

1,466

-

3,766

Profit (loss) before taxes

347

(71)

(577)

(301)

Income tax expense (recovery)

(29)

(55)

25

(59)

Profit (loss)

375

(15)

(602)

(242)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

291

$

(62)

$

(602)

$

(373)

The Group's reporting of segment financial condition as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows:

Finished

Component

March 31, 2020

Product

Manufacturing

Head Office

Total

Total current assets

$

10,821

$

7,374

$

204

$

18,399

Total current liabilities

3,265

2,927

1,754

7,946

Total assets

21,236

37,222

253

58,711

Total liabilities

$

4,982

$

7,761

$

25,056

$

37,799

Finished

Component

December 31, 2019

Product

Manufacturing

Head Office

Total

Total current assets

$

8,946

$

8,836

$

122

$

17,904

Total current liabilities

2,453

2,949

1,748

7,150

Total assets

19,513

39,701

177

59,391

Total liabilities

$

4,199

$

7,602

$

25,725

$

37,526

For the year ended March 31, 2020, the Group's largest customer accounted for 28% (2019 - 22%) of sales. Sales from this customer are included in the component manufacturing segment. Other than this customer, the Group is not dependent on any other single customer for a significant portion of their sales.

FIRST QUARTER 2020

- 19 -

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

Decisive Dividend Corporation published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 08:39:05 UTC
