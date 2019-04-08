Teva : Kicks Off Festival Season With The Outpost Tour

Log in
04/08/2019

GOLETA, Calif., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), returns to summer festivals with the announcement of its 2019 Outpost Tour. The tour is scheduled to stop at three festivals this summer, including Hangout in Gulf Shores, Alabama (May 2019), Firefly in Dover, Delaware (June 2019) and a debut stop in Detroit at Mo Pop (July 2019).

Teva Logo (PRNewsFoto/Teva)

To celebrate the kick off of the Outpost tour, Teva presents their annual Festival Styling Suite today in Los Angeles. Hosted by actress Ella Balinska, a rising fashion darling and star of the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, the private event will be held on the rooftop of Palihouse West Hollywood and showcases the latest Spring 2019 Festival styles from the iconic sandal brand.

Teva will continue the momentum with the Outpost Tour; a mobile event activation in a converted bus that connects with over 150,000 festival-goers nationwide in a truly unique and immersive brand experience. From the urban landscape of Detroit to the beaches of Alabama, Teva will enhance music fans experience with on-site activations and footwear to dance through the night.

The brand has become a styling staple for festivals with the perfect blend of fashion and versatility. This year, Teva will continue to tap the festival audience through sponsorships, influencer partnerships, event activations and its annual Festival Style Guide - the brand's ultimate resource for the latest festival styles.

For more information on festival styles from Teva, visit teva.com

About Teva®

Pioneered in 1984, Teva stands for freedom in footwear. Teva believes that how you choose to live is the ultimate form of personal expression and our products are crafted to be accessible, versatile and a celebration of the independent spirit. Creator of the original sport sandal over three decades ago, Teva products are now sold in over 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, please visit www.teva.com or follow @Teva.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teva-kicks-off-festival-season-with-the-outpost-tour-300825846.html

SOURCE Teva


© PRNewswire 2019
