Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Deckers Outdoor Corporation    DECK

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION

(DECK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deckers Brands : to Present At The Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

GOLETA, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced Dave Powers, President & Chief Executive Officer, Steve Fasching, Chief Financial Officer, and Erinn Kohler, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Planning will present at the Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The visual portion of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations site on Thursday, June 4, 2020. To access the visual portion of the presentation, please visit ir.deckers.com/events-and-presentations.

The information to be made available in this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our anticipated financial performance, cost savings and liquidity position, the scope of operations at our distribution centers, the timing of commencement of our operations, the impacts of COVID-19 on our business and operations, our ability to compete in our industry, our product and brand positioning and strategies, and our potential repurchase of shares. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expected," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. In addition, actual results could differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

About Deckers Brands
Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.  

Deckers Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Deckers Brands)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deckers-brands-to-present-at-the-baird-2020-global-consumer-technology--services-conference-301069693.html

SOURCE Deckers Brands


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATIO
05:36pDECKERS BRANDS : to Present At The Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology, & Ser..
PR
06/01DECKERS OUTDOOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/22DECKERS OUTDOOR : Brands Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2020 Financial Result..
AQ
05/21DECKERS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/21DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/21DECKERS BRANDS : Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
PR
05/20DECKERS OUTDOOR : Teva Celebrates Pride with New Collection and a Donation to th..
AQ
05/18DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : annual earnings release
05/11DECKERS BRANDS : Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2..
PR
04/08DECKERS OUTDOOR : UGG, With Parent Company Deckers Brands, Launches 'Better Toge..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group