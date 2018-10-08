Decmil : Award of ~$277M EPC Contract for Sunraysia Project

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT 8 October 2018

AWARD OF ~$277 MILLION EPC CONTRACT FOR

SUNRAYSIA PROJECT

▪ Award of $277 million EPC contract for the Sunraysia Project in Balranald, NSW

▪ Project will be one of the largest solar plants in Australia

Decmil Group Limited (ASX: DCG) ("Decmil" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $277 million EPC contract by Maoneng Australia ("Maoneng") for its 255MW Sunraysia Solar PV project located near Balranald in New South Wales.

The project is set to be one of Australia's largest utility scale Solar PV projects and is underpinned by Power Purchase Agreements with the University of New South Wales and AGL Energy.

Maoneng has entered into a long-term equity partnership with global infrastructure investor and manager John Laing Group for the investment and development of the Sunraysia project. In addition, the project has secured debt financing from a consortium of domestic and international banks.

Decmil Managing Director and Group CEO, Scott Criddle, commented:

"Decmil is looking forward to partnering with Maoneng on the Sunraysia project. Both organisations bring together complimentary skills to successfully deliver this project to the Australian renewable energy market.

Decmil has for over 40 years successfully delivered major regional infrastructure and, following a detailed planning process, is operationally ready to deliver this project".

Maoneng Group Executive Chairman and CEO, Morris Zhou, commented:

"Maoneng welcomes Decmil as partners to successfully deliver the Sunraysia project. We are confident in Decmil's capability and pleased to see their commitment and resourcing towards this project.

Maoneng is one of the first companies to have successfully developed, built and owned a utility scale solar PV plant in Australia. Our mission is to assist Australia's transition towards a low carbon society through the development of sustainable social infrastructure".

The Sunraysia project is Maoneng's second significant project in the Australian market, the first being the Mugga Lane Solar Park developed and built under the ACT Government's Reverse Solar Auction.

The project is also Decmil's second significant solar EPC project, the first being the Gullen Solar farm co-located within the existingGullen Range wind farm.

Decmil Group Limited

20 Parkland Road

Osborne Park, Western Australia 6017 T: +61 8 9368 8877 F: +61 8 9368 8878

ASX: DCG

