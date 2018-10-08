Log in
DECMIL GROUP LIMITED (DCG)
End-of-day quote  - 10/05
0.815 AUD   +1.88%
0.815 AUD   +1.88%
DECMIL : Award of ~$277M EPC Contract for Sunraysia Project
PU
DECMIL : New QGC Contract
PU
DECMIL : Award of $86M Drysdale Bypass Contract in Victoria
PU
Decmil : Award of ~$277M EPC Contract for Sunraysia Project

10/08/2018

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT 8 October 2018

AWARD OF ~$277 MILLION EPC CONTRACT FOR

SUNRAYSIA PROJECT

  • Award of $277 million EPC contract for the Sunraysia Project in Balranald, NSW

  • Project will be one of the largest solar plants in Australia

Decmil Group Limited (ASX: DCG) ("Decmil" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $277 million EPC contract by Maoneng Australia ("Maoneng") for its 255MW Sunraysia Solar PV project located near Balranald in New South Wales.

The project is set to be one of Australia's largest utility scale Solar PV projects and is underpinned by Power Purchase Agreements with the University of New South Wales and AGL Energy.

Maoneng has entered into a long-term equity partnership with global infrastructure investor and manager John Laing Group for the investment and development of the Sunraysia project. In addition, the project has secured debt financing from a consortium of domestic and international banks.

Decmil Managing Director and Group CEO, Scott Criddle, commented:

"Decmil is looking forward to partnering with Maoneng on the Sunraysia project. Both organisations bring together complimentary skills to successfully deliver this project to the Australian renewable energy market.

Decmil has for over 40 years successfully delivered major regional infrastructure and, following a detailed planning process, is operationally ready to deliver this project".

Maoneng Group Executive Chairman and CEO, Morris Zhou, commented:

"Maoneng welcomes Decmil as partners to successfully deliver the Sunraysia project. We are confident in Decmil's capability and pleased to see their commitment and resourcing towards this project.

Maoneng is one of the first companies to have successfully developed, built and owned a utility scale solar PV plant in Australia. Our mission is to assist Australia's transition towards a low carbon society through the development of sustainable social infrastructure".

The Sunraysia project is Maoneng's second significant project in the Australian market, the first being the Mugga Lane Solar Park developed and built under the ACT Government's Reverse Solar Auction.

The project is also Decmil's second significant solar EPC project, the first being the Gullen Solar farm co-located within the existingGullen Range wind farm.

Decmil Group Limited

20 Parkland Road

Osborne Park, Western Australia 6017 T: +61 8 9368 8877 F: +61 8 9368 8878

ASX: DCG

About Decmil

Decmil Group Limited (DGL) offers a diversified range of services to the Australian resources and infrastructure industries. Companies within the group specialise in engineering and construction; accommodation services; and maintenance. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX Code: DCG), Decmil's goal is to maximize returns from our operations to deliver value to our shareholders, clients and other stakeholders.

For further information please contact:

Mr Scott Criddle, Group CEO, Decmil Ph 08 9368 8877

Mr David Ikin, Professional Public Relations Ph 08 9388 0944 / 0408 438 772

Decmil Group Limited 20 Parkland Road

Osborne Park, Western Australia 6017 T: +61 8 9368 8877 F: +61 8 9368 8878

ASX: DCG

Disclaimer

Decmil Group Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 00:57:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 528 M
EBIT 2019 16,0 M
Net income 2019 11,0 M
Finance 2019 20,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,58
P/E ratio 2020 7,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 164 M
