Decmil : Award of $86M Drysdale Bypass Contract in Victoria

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT 4 September 2018
AWARD OF $86M DRYSDALE BYPASS CONTRACT IN
VICTORIA
Decmil Group Limited (ASX: DCG) ("Decmil" or "Company") is pleased to announce that its Victorian business unit has been awarded a new contract valued at $86 million with the Major Road Project Authority in relation to the design and construction of the Drysdale Bypass from Jetty Road to Whitcombes Road.
An early works package is underway with major construction work to begin this month.
The award is the second major recent Victorian transport infrastructure project awarded following the award of a $60 million contract relating to the construction of approximately 8.9km of road duplication works for Section 3 of the Princes Highway between Warncoort and Colac East.
There are currently a significant number of major transport infrastructure projects across Victoria and New South Wales and Decmil continues to progress its business plan in these markets.
About Decmil
Decmil Group Limited (DGL) offers a diversified range of services to the Australian resources and infrastructure industries. Companies within the group specialise in engineering and construction; accommodation services; and maintenance. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX Code: DCG), Decmil's goal is to maximize returns from our operations to deliver value to our shareholders, clients and other stakeholders.
