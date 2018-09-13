Decmil : New QGC Contract

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT 13 September 2018

NEW QGC CONTRACT

▪ Decmil extends relationship with QGC in upstream CSG sector

▪ New 3 year Brownfield Work Framework Agreement

▪ Contract estimated at approximately $150 million over initial term

▪ Further 2 year extension options

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG)("Decmil" or "Company") is pleased to announce that its Queensland Business Unit has secured a new three-year Framework Agreement with QGC Pty Limited ("QGC") for works within the Surat Basin.

The Framework Agreement will commence on 1 November 2018 and the scope includes the provision of construction activities, logistics and maintenance services across a number of QGC's upstream projects within the Surat Basin.

Decmil has been working with QGC in the Surat Basin for over seven years providing services that include the installation of wellheads and various brownfield maintenance activities.

The contract includes options to extend for up to two years beyond the initial three-year term.

Scott Criddle, CEO and Managing Director of Decmil said:

"This extension builds on the strong relationship we have with QGC and we are pleased to continue to support their upstream operations.

"Decmil has an established capability and reputation in upstream CSG and we are expecting increased activity in the sector and our Queensland business unit over the next few years".

About Decmil

Decmil Group Limited (DGL) offers a diversified range of services to the Australian resources and infrastructure industries. Companies within the group specialise in engineering and construction; accommodation services; and maintenance. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX Code: DCG), Decmil's goal is to maximize returns from our operations to deliver value to our shareholders, clients and other stakeholders.

For further information please contact:

Mr Scott Criddle, Group CEO, Decmil Ph 08 9368 8877

Mr David Ikin, Professional Public Relations Ph 08 9388 0944 / 0408 438 772

Decmil Group Limited 20 Parkland Road

Osborne Park, Western Australia 6017 T: +61 8 9368 8877 F: +61 8 9368 8878

ASX: DCG

ABN 35 111 210 390

decmil.com.au