Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Decmil Group Limited    DCG   AU000000DCG0

DECMIL GROUP LIMITED (DCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/12
0.785 AUD   -1.88%
03:18aDECMIL : New QGC Contract
PU
09/04DECMIL : Award of $86M Drysdale Bypass Contract in Victoria
PU
08/01DECMIL : FY18 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Decmil : New QGC Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 03:18am CEST

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT 13 September 2018

NEW QGC CONTRACT

  • Decmil extends relationship with QGC in upstream CSG sector

  • New 3 year Brownfield Work Framework Agreement

  • Contract estimated at approximately $150 million over initial term

  • Further 2 year extension options

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG)("Decmil" or "Company") is pleased to announce that its Queensland Business Unit has secured a new three-year Framework Agreement with QGC Pty Limited ("QGC") for works within the Surat Basin.

The Framework Agreement will commence on 1 November 2018 and the scope includes the provision of construction activities, logistics and maintenance services across a number of QGC's upstream projects within the Surat Basin.

Decmil has been working with QGC in the Surat Basin for over seven years providing services that include the installation of wellheads and various brownfield maintenance activities.

The contract includes options to extend for up to two years beyond the initial three-year term.

Scott Criddle, CEO and Managing Director of Decmil said:

"This extension builds on the strong relationship we have with QGC and we are pleased to continue to support their upstream operations.

"Decmil has an established capability and reputation in upstream CSG and we are expecting increased activity in the sector and our Queensland business unit over the next few years".

About Decmil

Decmil Group Limited (DGL) offers a diversified range of services to the Australian resources and infrastructure industries. Companies within the group specialise in engineering and construction; accommodation services; and maintenance. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX Code: DCG), Decmil's goal is to maximize returns from our operations to deliver value to our shareholders, clients and other stakeholders.

For further information please contact:

Mr Scott Criddle, Group CEO, Decmil Ph 08 9368 8877

Mr David Ikin, Professional Public Relations Ph 08 9388 0944 / 0408 438 772

Decmil Group Limited 20 Parkland Road

Osborne Park, Western Australia 6017 T: +61 8 9368 8877 F: +61 8 9368 8878

ASX: DCG

ABN 35 111 210 390

decmil.com.au

Disclaimer

Decmil Group Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 01:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DECMIL GROUP LIMITED
03:18aDECMIL : New QGC Contract
PU
09/04DECMIL : Award of $86M Drysdale Bypass Contract in Victoria
PU
08/01DECMIL : FY18 Financial Results
PU
07/03DECMIL : Appoints New Non-Executive Director
PU
06/15DECMIL : wins $116m New Zealand prison work
AQ
05/01DECMIL : New NZ Schools Contract
PU
02/09DECMIL : Award of new Victorian Contracts
PU
2017DECMIL : signs MOU to build Maonengs 250MW solar project in Australia
AQ
2017DECMIL : may build $275m NSW Sunraysia solar farm for Maoneng
AQ
2017DECMIL : MOU for Solar PV Project in New South Wales
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 528 M
EBIT 2019 16,0 M
Net income 2019 10,0 M
Finance 2019 20,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
P/E ratio 2020 7,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 161 M
Chart DECMIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Decmil Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DECMIL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,22  AUD
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Criddle Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
David King Saxelby Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Radalj Chief Operating Officer
Craig Amos CFO & Group Manager-Corporate Development
Denis Ronald Criddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DECMIL GROUP LIMITED-38.46%114
VINCI-4.92%55 975
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-20.53%31 291
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.44%25 610
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-18.83%24 184
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-15.02%22 985
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.