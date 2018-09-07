Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Deep Down Inc    DPDW

DEEP DOWN INC (DPDW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deepwater Offshore Oil and Gas Specialist Deep Down to Webcast Sidoti Conference Presentation Thursday, Sept 27 at 8:35 am ET in New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 04:24pm CEST

HOUSTON, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQX: DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that CFO Charles Njuguna will present at The Sidoti Fall 2018 Conference in New York on Thursday, September 27 at 8:35 am ET. Deep Down’s presentation will be webcast, and Charles Njuguna is available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Sidoti Fall 2018 Conference Details:

Deep Down Presentation time: Thursday, September 27 at 8:35 am ET

Webcast / Replay URL: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/37489 

Location: Grand Hyatt New York (109 East 42nd Street)

Deep Down at a Glance:    
Share Price:$0.90 Book Value*:$21.0M
52-Week Range:$0.67 - $1.25 Price / Book Value:0.57x
Shares Out*:13.4M TTM Revenue:$16.3M
Market Cap:$12.1M Price / Sales:0.74x
Cash & Short-term investments*:  $3.4M    
     
* at 6/30/18    

Attractive Valuation and Industry Outlook:
Deep Down believes industry demand for its specialized deepwater equipment and services is in the early stages of a rebound, driven by major oil companies and independents starting to reinvest in new and existing projects following several years of industry challenges. Additionally, customers are now recognizing the need to address maintenance on complex undersea infrastructure, work that had been deferred in prior periods due to budget constraints. Improving energy pricing and operating results from many oil industry leaders bodes well for their ability to invest in offshore projects that provide future opportunities for Deep Down. With a solid balance sheet and attractive valuation relative to book value and trailing twelve months sales, Deep Down shares seem worthy of a closer look.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)
Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.  Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

Follow us on:  InvestorsHangout.com: Deep Down

                        Twitter:  @DeepDownIR

Investor Relations:
Catalyst IR
Tanya Kamatu, Chris Eddy
212-924-9800
dpdw@catalyst-ir.com

DPDW logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEEP DOWN INC
04:24pDEEPWATER OFFSHORE OIL AND GAS SPECI : 35 am ET in New York
GL
08/09DEEP DOWN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08DEEP DOWN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/08Deepwater Offshore Oil and Gas Specialist Deep Down Reports Q2 Results and Ho..
GL
08/06Deepwater Offshore Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Provider Deep Down Host..
GL
07/31DEEP DOWN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/27DEEP DOWN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/31DEEP DOWN : Receives Isolation Valve System Order
AQ
05/30Deep Down Receives Isolation Valve System Order
GL
05/17DEEP DOWN INC : Offshore Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Provider Deep Down t..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Deep Down, Inc. (DPDW) CEO Ronald Smith on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/08Deep Down reports Q2 results 
05/16Deep Down's (DPDW) CEO Ron Smith on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
05/15Deep Down misses by $0.02, misses on revenue 
03/29Deep Down's (DPDW) CEO Ron Smith on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
Financials ($)
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Carden Chairman
Charles Njuguna Chief Financial Officer
Mary L. Budrunas Secretary, Director & Vice President
Randolph W. Warner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEEP DOWN INC12
SCHLUMBERGER NV-9.45%83 338
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-2.05%34 070
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.58%32 433
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO25.10%17 241
TECHNIPFMC-8.94%13 358
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.