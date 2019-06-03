Log in
DEEP YELLOW

(DYL)
Deep Yellow Limited Corporate Update

06/03/2019 | 11:20pm EDT
Corporate Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the latest Company's presentation.

Key Takeaways

New Strategy is Delivering Results

1. Positioning for the inevitable uranium upturn

- Clear strategy for growth and delivering on stated objectives.

- Recently upgraded to OTCQX trading platform expanding shareholder footprint.

- Well funded

2. Growth strategy

- Establish a global uranium platform.

- Grow uranium resource base on Namibian projects.

- Acquire assets spanning advanced exploration and early development.

- Establish a relevant project pipeline with early production capability.

3. Management team with a successful track record of execution

- Unrivalled experience in project acquisition, exploration, construction and operation.

- Uranium market analogous to the depressed conditions of ~15 years ago making a perfect opportunity for value creation with contrarian investment approach.

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZGKW2IA0



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.



Source:

Deep Yellow Limited



Contact:

John Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
www.deepyellow.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
