Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Deep Yellow    DYL   AU000000DYL4

DEEP YELLOW (DYL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deep Yellow Limited Upgrades to Trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 03:00am CEST
Upgrades to Trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCQX:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is pleased to announce that the Company's ordinary shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (U.S.) having upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Deep Yellow qualifies to trade on OTCQX--the top tier of OTC Markets

- Allows more U.S. brokers to trade Deep Yellow securities and increased visibility.

"We are pleased to qualify to upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market after successfully building shareholder value and visibility on the OTCQB Venture Market," said John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO. "This is evidenced by the fact that Deep Yellow's shares have markedly improved trading with our thirty-day average trading volume in the U.S. more than doubling since we began trading on the OTCQB Market. By upgrading our shares to OTCQX, we believe this move signals to investors that Deep Yellow represents the highest standards by joining peer companies that meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and are distinguished by the integrity of their operations".

The securities law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP served as the Company's OTCQX Sponsor and Viriathus Capital LLC served as the Company's financial advisor.



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.



Source:

Deep Yellow Limited



Contact:

John Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
www.deepyellow.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEEP YELLOW
03:00aDeep Yellow Limited Upgrades to Trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.
AW
02:59aDEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) Upgrades to Trade on the OTCQX Best Market in th..
AQ
10/08DEEP YELLOW LIMITED : - New Uranium Discovery East of Tumas 1 Deposit
AQ
10/03Deep Yellow Limited New Discovery East of Tumas 1 Deposit Introducing Signif..
AW
10/03DEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) New Discovery East of Tumas 1 Deposit Introducin..
AQ
09/18DEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) 2018 Annual Report
AQ
09/18Deep Yellow Limited 2018 Annual Report
AW
07/19Deep Yellow Limited Corporate Investor Presentation - July 2018
AW
07/19DEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) Corporate Investor Presentation - July 2018
AQ
07/17Deep Yellow Limited June 2018 Quarterly Activity Report
AW
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/25URANIUM MINING : The Competitive Landscape 
Chart DEEP YELLOW
Duration : Period :
Deep Yellow Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEEP YELLOW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
John Borshoff Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Rudolf Brunovs Non-Executive Chairman
Mervyn Patrick Greene Non-Executive Director
Gillian Swaby Non-Executive Director
Christophe Urtel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEEP YELLOW66.67%72
CAMECO CORP34.88%4 787
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)-5.91%3 468
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%3 362
DENISON MINES CORP23.19%367
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD-42.16%108
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.