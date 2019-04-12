Log in
Deepmatter : Board Changes and Appointments to Advisory Committee

04/12/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

12 April 2019

DeepMatter (AIM: DMTR), the AIM quoted company focusing on digitizing chemistry, announces changes to the Board and the appointments to its Advisory Committee, as follows:

  • Lauren Lees, currently Financial Controller, will be appointed to the Board as Financial Director, taking effect as of 28 June 2019.
  • Michael Bretherton, current Financial Director, will step down from the Board as of 28 June 2019, allowing for an orderly handover.
  • David Cleevely, Non-Executive Director, will step down from the Board and become Chairman of the Advisory Committee, with immediate effect
  • Professor Lee Cronin, Founding Scientific Non-Executive Director, will also step down from the Board and join the Advisory Committee, with immediate effect

The function of DeepMatter's Advisory Committee is to develop the Group's strategy and proposition in an innovative, interdisciplinary context while the Board increasingly focuses on operational and strategic delivery.

Commenting on the changes, James Ede-Golightly, Chairman of DeepMatter, said:

'DeepMatter's goal to digitize chemistry has the potential to substantially disrupt the scientific community, and, as such, it is right that we have in place an Advisory Committee made up of experienced and highly regarded senior figures in our space, providing industry insight to help shape the Group's strategic direction. We are very pleased to be retaining the skills of two long-standing members of our team in this capacity.

In the near term, however, DeepMatter has now created a product - the DigitalGlassware™ platform - which is viable, highly valuable and in use by several esteemed institutions globally. Therefore, as we gear up for broader deployment of the platform to the wider industry, we are pleased to have in place a streamlined Board with operational delivery and commercialisation at front of mind.'

Contacts:

For further information:

DeepMatter Group plc T: 0141 548 8156
Mark Warne, Chief Executive Officer
Stockdale Securities Limited T: 020 7601 6100
Tom Griffiths
David Coaten
Alma PR
Caroline Forde
Rebecca Sanders-Hewett
Susie Hudson 		T: 020 3405 0209
deepmatter@almapr.co.uk

About DeepMatter:

DeepMatter's long term strategy is to integrate chemistry with technology, thereby enabling a greater use of artificial intelligence and reaching a point where chemicals can be autonomously synthesised through robotics. In the near term this involves the provision of an integrated software, hardware and artificial intelligence enabled platform, DigitalGlassware™, to scientists across research and process development sectors.

The DigitalGlassware™ platform allows chemistry experiments to be accurately and systematically recorded, coded and entered into a shared data cloud. The platform is designed to enable chemists to work together effectively; sharing the details of their experiments from anywhere and in real-time, so that work is not needlessly duplicated, time and money wasted, and ultimately so new discoveries may be made faster.

More information is available here: http://www.deepmattergroup.com

Disclaimer

Deepmatter Group plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 23:17:03 UTC
