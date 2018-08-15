Deepmatter : Further Pioneer Agreements Signed and Notice of Interim Results

15 August 2018

DeepMatter (AIM: DMTR), the AIM listed company focusing on digitizing chemistry, announces that it has now entered into agreements with a total of five organisations for its DigitalGlassware™ Pioneer Programme, which represents the minimum that it planned to initiate during 2018.

In addition to the two agreements signed with leading international life science reagent and chemicals manufacturers which were announced by the Company during April 2018, the Company now has signed agreements with three further pioneers, comprising a world-renowned US-headquartered research centre and two universities - one in the UK and one in North America. Entering into agreements with this range of target users reflects the Company's previously described plan to select a range companies and institutions to trial its technology, allowing observation of technology performance in different operating environments and locations worldwide. The Company anticipates entering into further pioneer agreements.

The Company's DigitalGlassware™ platform, comprising a powerful and easy-to-use software interface with a unique, low footprint sensor array, collects, stores and processes data generated from chemical experiments and allows access to reproducible chemistry via internet protocols.

Under the agreements, each of the Pioneer partners are entitled to multiple instances on the DigitalGlassware™ platform, including hardware and software. Each of the Pioneers is providing manpower and other resources, performing experiments and tests it wishes to perform, in addition to experiments and tests suggested by DeepMatter. The experiments and tests are contributing towards context rich data content, capable of being interrogated with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, as well as exploring DigitalGlassware's full operating potential.

These observations will contribute towards future technology optimisation, prior to wider dissemination to target users. The Pioneer companies will also assess the performance of the DigitalGlassware™ platform, specifically to understand how it can help improve the outcomes of chemical processes, including precision and reproducibility, with an eye to how the technology can help in discovering/enabling new synthetic routes and chemical entities.

To date across the Pioneer Programme, which formally started in May 2018, the DigitalGlassware™ platform has been used to collect data from over 5,500 hours of chemistry across over 240 individual experimental runs. 77GiB of data has been collected and structured, comprising nearly 0.9 billion data points from sensors and inputs. These data will be subjected to deep learning methodologies in the quest for unique chemical insights.

Notice of unaudited interim results

The Group expects to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on 6 September 2018.

For further information: DeepMatter Group Plc www.deepmatter.io Mark Warne, Chief Executive Officer T: 0141 465 6871 Stockdale Securities Limited Tom Griffiths/Edward Thomas T: 020 7601 6100

DeepMatter Group Plc is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with registered number 5845469 and VAT registered number 225 8481 94. DeepMatter Group plc's shares are admitted to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. The registered office is at The Walbrook Building, 25 Walbrook, London, EC4N 8AF. DeepMatter Limited is a private limited company registered in Scotland with registered number SC456741 and VAT registered number 193 1502 21. The registered office is at 38 Queen Street, Glasgow, G1 3DX. This message is intended solely for the addressee and may contain confidential information. If you have received this message in error, please send it back to us, and immediately and permanently delete it. For the avoidance of doubt, unless specifically confirmed in this email as approved final versions, any attached documents are in draft form and should not be referred to, relied upon or quoted for any purpose other than informing us whether any changes are required. Internet communications are not secure or error free and we do not accept any liability for the content of this e-mail. Although e-mails are routinely screened for viruses the sender does not accept responsibility for any damage caused.