Deepmatter : Launch of DigitalGlassware™ Online Portal

12 August 2019

First look at the uniquely rich, contextualised experiment data recorded by DigitalGlassware™, aiming to solve the reproducibility problem in chemistry

12 August 2019 - DeepMatter, the AIM-listed company at the forefront of digitizing chemistry, today announces the launch of its open access DigitalGlassware™ online portal, which allows the scientific world to view and interact with the shareable data originated from chemistry lab experiments conducted using DeepMatter's proprietary technology.

The online portal allows individuals to visualise and interact with the uniquely contextualised, rich and real-time data that DeepMatter's innovative cloud-based platform (DigitalGlassware™) generates recording experiments. This includes data points such as temperature, UV light levels, pressure and more.

To demonstrate the capabilities of the technology, the DigitalGlassware™ online platform has today been populated with the data from an example experiment: a selective amination of an alcohol under mild conditions.

Going forward, the portal will be regularly updated with the outcomes of other experiments, showing how DigitalGlassware™ works under real reaction scenarios and, crucially, how it can save time and money and increase lab productivity. These will be supported by blog post 'data stories', providing guidance to help users familiarise themselves with DigitalGlassware™.

The online portal can be found at https://public.deepmatter.tech;

and the associated blog post at: https://www.deepmatter.io/blog

This one example is a demonstration of the depth of data that will ultimately be openly accessible across an increasing library of experiments through the DigitalGlassware™ digital platform.

This level of data sharing will allow scientists to re-create experiments to a greater degree of accuracy. Ultimately, the aim is to solve the billion-dollar reproducibility problem.

The portal will be consistently developed and refined, with chemists eventually able to upload their own 'recipes' and run data through the portal.

Mark Warne, CEO of DeepMatter, commented:

'This is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our DigitalGlassware™ platform to a broader audience of chemists. Our aim is for our software to become truly integral to research and process chemistry, providing those involved with a cost-effective, easy-to-use solution that will save significant time, effort and money. The launch of this platform is a significant step towards achieving the sharing and recording of detailed data in real time across the chemistry industry, making reproducibility much more achievable.'

About DeepMatter

DeepMatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a technology platform - DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. It continues to develop this software to deliver applications resulting in new optimised chemicals, materials and formulations in such commercially significant areas as pharmaceutical research, fine chemicals, scientific publications and teaching. DeepMatter is at the forefront of the digitization of chemistry, which will ultimately see the enabling of an autonomous synthesis engine, the Chemputer™.

Paying clients of the DigitalGlassware™ platform are able to nominate which data remains proprietary, for their sole use, and which can be made shareable via the Online Portal.

Visit: www.deepmatter.io