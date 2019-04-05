InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Deer Horn Capital and its Signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Fenix Advanced Materials - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2019) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTCBB: GODYF) has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Fenix Advanced Materials of Trail, British Columbia for potential future tellurium extraction and purification and other synergies to achieve a vertically integrated enterprise for cleantech metals.

Fenix Advanced Materials, a clean technology company specializing in the manufacture of ultra-high purity, sells a variety of UHP metals for use in solar energy, telecommunications and infrared applications for commercial and military use. Fenix is one of the very few companies in the world achieving "six nines" (99.9999%) and even "seven nines" (99.99999%) purity in its metal products.

Don Freschi, CEO of Fenix, stated: "Tellurium is extremely important to our vision and strategy going forward. We see a significant increase in tellurium demand long-term, which is why we're partnering with a number of universities and organizations for research, extraction and processing for technologies in our pipeline that require ultra-high purity tellurium and other critical metals. The Deer Horn gold-silver-tellurium property, along with the Deer Horn's technical team, offers us a strategic potential domestic supplier of tellurium located within the same province."

Fenix's current strategic partners include Teck Metals, The University of British Columbia and Redlen Technologies of Victoria, British Columbia, with additional international partnerships in education, research, mining and critical metals processing anticipated in the coming year.

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "The Fenix partnership represents a key piece of the foundation we're building for an integrated, critical metals enterprise. We're thrilled to join the roster of exceptional strategic partners Fenix has assembled to make this happen, and we look forward to engaging with them. Going forward, we expect to announce other partnerships as part of our long-term vision and strategy to supply critical metals for clean technology and a low-carbon economy. As the world turns to technology for growth and for solving the planet's most serious challenges, we know that dependable supplies of critical metals, of which the Deer Horn Property is known to contain at least three, will become essential."

Kris Guns, CEO of Fortis Metals, speaking at the Minor Metals Trade Association in Hong Kong, stated: "Analyzing minor metals supply in the solar industry, we have come to the conclusion the Tellurium deficit as of 2020 could be as big as a staggering 370 metric tonnes. At the moment, we are still seeing inventories in China but these are being eaten away by the two main suppliers of First Solar. It is only a matter of time before the market will understand the new dynamics and prices will start to reflect the growing deficit. We would not be surprised to see prices break the previous record seen in 2011."

Deer Horn's flagship property, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, is located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine. Deer Horn has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to management's knowledge, hosts Canada's only NI 43‐101 tellurium resource. The PEA, which outlined a small mine operation to extract the gold, silver and tellurium over a nine-year mine life, was calculated from only 450 metres of a 2.4 kilometre-long mineralized system that remains open to the west, east and down-dip.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.deerhorncapital.ca, contact Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, at 604-789-5653 or email tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca.

