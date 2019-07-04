InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Deer Horn's Membership, the First by a Junior Mining Company, in the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTCBB: GODYF) has become the first junior exploration company to gain membership with the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), a global standards initiative to bring about more socially and environmentally responsible mining.

IRMA (www.responsiblemining.net), formed to protect people and the environment directly affected by mining, was founded in 2006 by a coalition of nongovernment organizations, businesses purchasing minerals and metals for resale in other products, affected communities, mining companies and labor unions.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_yrszc9uv/Deer-Horn-Becomes-First-Junior-Exploration-Company-to-Gain-Membership-with-the-Initiative-for-Responsible-Mining-Assurance

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Deer Horn" in the search box.

The group's Steering Committee includes representatives from Anglo American and ArcelorMittal, downstream purchasers Microsoft and Tiffany & Co. and international NGOs Earthworks and Human Rights Watch. The organization's vision statement notes: "We envision a world where the mining industry respects the human rights and aspirations of affected communities, provides safe, healthy and supportive workplaces, minimizes harm to the environment and leaves positive legacies."

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "Our membership in this progressive organization represents another important step in our process of partnering with industry leaders. IRMA aligns directly with our small mine concept at the Deer Horn property in BC, our work with First Nations and our recent partnership with First Nations company Cheona Metals to support rehabilitation of historical placer gold mine sites for restoration of fish habitat. We are honoured to be part of this organization and to contribute to its social and environmental standards for exploration. This is the direction the industry must go to remain relevant and align itself with other industries affecting positive change in the world."

As part of its IRMA membership, Deer Horn management expects to play an instrumental role in helping IRMA draft and develop its first-ever certification standards for responsible exploration practices.

The Deer Horn/Cheona placer mine rehabilitation initiative, announced in May, aligns Deer Horn with another environmental and social NGO to sell ethically-sourced gold to major downstream purchasers. Both the NGO and gold purchasers will be announced later in 2019 when agreements have been finalized.

Deer Horn's management is committed to exploring for, and providing, strategic and critical metals vital to a low-carbon economy and for the advancement of technology. The company's leadership has a track record of project monetization with a board and advisory group that includes industry leaders in finance, mineral property development, geology, mineralogy, solar power, engineering, research and First Nations engagement and economic development.

Deer Horn's flagship property, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, is located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine. The company has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to management's knowledge, hosts Canada's only NI 43‐101 tellurium resource. The PEA was calculated from only 450 metres of a 2.4 kilometre-long mineralized system that remains open to the west, east and down-dip.

According to a 2017 "Critical Mineral Resources" report by the United States Geological Survey, Tellurium is a very rare element that averages only 3 parts per billion in Earth's upper crust. It is three times rarer than gold, comparable to the rarity of platinum and rarer than most "rare earth" metals.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.deerhorncapital.ca, contact Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, at 604-789-5653 or email tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46078