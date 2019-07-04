Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Deer Horn Capital Inc    DHC   CA2438092090

DEER HORN CAPITAL INC

(DHC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Deer Horn's Membership, the First by a Junior Mining Company, in the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTCBB: GODYF) has become the first junior exploration company to gain membership with the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), a global standards initiative to bring about more socially and environmentally responsible mining.

IRMA (www.responsiblemining.net), formed to protect people and the environment directly affected by mining, was founded in 2006 by a coalition of nongovernment organizations, businesses purchasing minerals and metals for resale in other products, affected communities, mining companies and labor unions.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_yrszc9uv/Deer-Horn-Becomes-First-Junior-Exploration-Company-to-Gain-Membership-with-the-Initiative-for-Responsible-Mining-Assurance

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Deer Horn" in the search box.

The group's Steering Committee includes representatives from Anglo American and ArcelorMittal, downstream purchasers Microsoft and Tiffany & Co. and international NGOs Earthworks and Human Rights Watch. The organization's vision statement notes: "We envision a world where the mining industry respects the human rights and aspirations of affected communities, provides safe, healthy and supportive workplaces, minimizes harm to the environment and leaves positive legacies."

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "Our membership in this progressive organization represents another important step in our process of partnering with industry leaders. IRMA aligns directly with our small mine concept at the Deer Horn property in BC, our work with First Nations and our recent partnership with First Nations company Cheona Metals to support rehabilitation of historical placer gold mine sites for restoration of fish habitat. We are honoured to be part of this organization and to contribute to its social and environmental standards for exploration. This is the direction the industry must go to remain relevant and align itself with other industries affecting positive change in the world."

As part of its IRMA membership, Deer Horn management expects to play an instrumental role in helping IRMA draft and develop its first-ever certification standards for responsible exploration practices.

The Deer Horn/Cheona placer mine rehabilitation initiative, announced in May, aligns Deer Horn with another environmental and social NGO to sell ethically-sourced gold to major downstream purchasers. Both the NGO and gold purchasers will be announced later in 2019 when agreements have been finalized.

Deer Horn's management is committed to exploring for, and providing, strategic and critical metals vital to a low-carbon economy and for the advancement of technology. The company's leadership has a track record of project monetization with a board and advisory group that includes industry leaders in finance, mineral property development, geology, mineralogy, solar power, engineering, research and First Nations engagement and economic development.

Deer Horn's flagship property, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, is located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine. The company has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to management's knowledge, hosts Canada's only NI 43‐101 tellurium resource. The PEA was calculated from only 450 metres of a 2.4 kilometre-long mineralized system that remains open to the west, east and down-dip.

According to a 2017 "Critical Mineral Resources" report by the United States Geological Survey, Tellurium is a very rare element that averages only 3 parts per billion in Earth's upper crust. It is three times rarer than gold, comparable to the rarity of platinum and rarer than most "rare earth" metals.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.deerhorncapital.ca, contact Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, at 604-789-5653 or email tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46078


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEER HORN CAPITAL INC
09:05aInvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Deer Horn's Membership, the First by a ..
NE
07/03DEER HORN CAPITAL : Becomes First Junior Exploration Company to Gain Membership ..
AQ
06/01DEER HORN CAPITAL : Announces Private Placement
AQ
05/31DEER HORN CAPITAL : Announces Private Placement
AQ
05/15InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Deer Horn's First Nations Partner to Wo..
NE
05/14DEER HORN CAPITAL : Partner Concludes Agreement with Major US-Based NGO
AQ
05/08DEER HORN CAPITAL : World Bank Climate-Smart Mining Facility Supports Sustainabl..
AQ
05/07DEER HORN CAPITAL : World Bank Climate-Smart Mining Facility Supports Sustainabl..
AQ
04/29DEER HORN CAPITAL : Issues Q1 Review, Including Strategic Partnerships
AQ
04/12DEER HORN CAPITAL : Announces Partnership with Prominent First Nation Entreprene..
AQ
More news
Chart DEER HORN CAPITAL INC
Duration : Period :
Deer Horn Capital Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tyrone Mark Docherty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Fogarassy Chairman
Pamela Lynch Saulnier Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Matthew J. Wayrynen Independent Director
Allen Schwabe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEER HORN CAPITAL INC-37.50%2
BHP GROUP LTD22.93%141 452
BHP GROUP PLC23.79%141 452
RIO TINTO33.15%106 382
RIO TINTO LIMITED36.42%106 382
ANGLO AMERICAN27.02%39 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About