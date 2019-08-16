Deere cuts full-year earnings forecast after profits miss estimates

For the quarter ended July 28, the company reported an adjusted profit of $2.71 per share, up 4.6% from a year earlier. That compared with Refinitiv IBES' average analyst estimate of $2.85 per share.

Sales at its agriculture & turf segment, which accounts for the bulk of the company's revenues, declined 6% year-on-year to $5.95 billion in the quarter. Overall, equipment sales were down 3%.

"Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases," said Chief Executive Officer Samuel Allen.

Deere now expects full-year net income of $3.2 billion on annual sales growth of 4%, lower than the $3.3 billion of income on sales up about 5% projected earlier.

The company now expects industry sales of agricultural equipment to be about the same as last year in the United States and Canada, which account for 60% of its overall business.

