DEERE & COMPANY

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report  
08/16 07:30:44 am
140.625 USD   -2.15%
06:59aDeere cuts full-year earnings forecast after profits miss estimates
RE
06:46aDEERE MPANY : Reports Third-Quarter Net Income of $899 Million
AQ
06:26aDEERE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News 
Deere cuts full-year earnings forecast after profits miss estimates

Deere cuts full-year earnings forecast after profits miss estimates

0
08/16/2019 | 06:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A John Deere combine harvester, with self-driving capabilities and an onboard neural network, is displayed during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Deere & Co.'s third-quarter earnings on Friday missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by the U.S.-China trade war that has dented the demand for farm equipment, forcing the company to revise down its full-year profit and sales growth forecasts.

For the quarter ended July 28, the company reported an adjusted profit of $2.71 per share, up 4.6% from a year earlier. That compared with Refinitiv IBES' average analyst estimate of $2.85 per share.

Sales at its agriculture & turf segment, which accounts for the bulk of the company's revenues, declined 6% year-on-year to $5.95 billion in the quarter. Overall, equipment sales were down 3%.

"Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases," said Chief Executive Officer Samuel Allen.

Deere now expects full-year net income of $3.2 billion on annual sales growth of 4%, lower than the $3.3 billion of income on sales up about 5% projected earlier.

The company now expects industry sales of agricultural equipment to be about the same as last year in the United States and Canada, which account for 60% of its overall business.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Mark Potter/Keith Weir)
EPS Revisions
