By Amber Burton

Deere & Co. reported higher earnings and beat analysts expectations for revenue in the latest quarter.

The world's largest seller of farm equipment said first-quarter earnings were $517 million, or $1.63 a share, compared with $498 million, or $1.54 a share a year earlier.

Total revenue was $7.63 billion, compared with $7.98 billion a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting sales of $6.22 billion.

