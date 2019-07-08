Log in
DEERE & COMPANY

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/08 10:57:51 am
163.965 USD   +0.33%
News 
News

Deere mpany : Containing Wildfires | John Deere US

07/08/2019 | 10:33am EDT

In 2018, over 50,000 wildfires burned more than eight million acres in the United States. Over the last decade, wildfires have caused more than $5 billion in damage.* Wildfire suppression is hard, dangerous work. Specially equipped construction equipment plays a key role in wildfire suppression and mitigation.

For almost 30 years, G.R. Manufacturing, Inc. of Trussville, Alabama, has been outfitting John Deere dozers and compact track loaders (CTLs) with packages that allow them to help with wildfire suppression and mitigation. These modified construction machines are used by the U.S. Forest Service and state forestry services to help deal with wildfires. G.R. Manufacturing also supplies guarding packages for other applications, including military, waste handling, and demolition.

Protective items are tested and certified to meet OSHA standards. Guarding helps protect the operator and machine in harsh, low-visibility environments where workers are more likely to bump into objects and falling tree limbs are a constant danger. Specially designed guards also protect fittings and components to help keep the machines from breaking down when crews are racing to stay safely ahead of the fire.

The most commonly used direct fire-suppression machine is the dozer. It is also used in pre-suppression mitigation, for example, plowing furrows to create fire lines that prevent the fire from spreading. CTLs are used for pre-suppression activities only, such as the removal of understory, the brush that grows under the tree canopy. They are also used to help remove fuel to create defensible spaces around valuable assets such as subdivisions.

*Source: Insurance Information Institute.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 14:32:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 932 M
EBIT 2019 4 573 M
Net income 2019 3 297 M
Debt 2019 39 785 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,62x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 51 803 M
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 164  $
Last Close Price 163  $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel R. Allen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Financial & Information Officer, Senior VP
Vance D. Coffman Independent Director
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Clayton M. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY9.55%51 803
TORO CO19.69%7 118
ALAMO GROUP, INC.25.08%1 137
ESCORTS LIMITED-23.35%942
LINDSAY CORPORATION-13.70%896
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%313
