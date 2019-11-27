Deere mpany : Expects Equipment Sales Drop in Fiscal 2020

By Dave Sebastian



Deere & Co. (DE) said Wednesday it expects a drop in sales in its agriculture-and-turf and construction-and-forestry segments.

The world's largest seller of farm machinery said sales in its agriculture-and-turf segment are expected to fall 5% to 10% for fiscal 2020, and for those of the construction-and-forestry segment to fall 10% to 15%. Both projections account for a negative currency-translation impact of 1%.

Deere shares fell 3.35% in premarket trading Wednesday.

Deere said it expects full-year net income of $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion, reflecting uncertainties in its equipment operations.

Deere said industry sales of agricultural equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to drop 5% amid less demand for large equipment. Full-year industry sales in the European Union, as well as South American industry sales of tractors and combines, are likely to be flat, the company said. Asian sales and industry sales of turf and utility equipment in the U.S. and Canada are also expected to be flat, Deere said.

The Moline, Ill., company said slowing construction activity and the company's efforts to manage dealer inventory levels could weigh on sales of construction and forestry equipment.

Net income for the financial-services segment, whose profit in the fourth quarter slumped 66%, could benefit from lower losses on lease residual values and income earned on a higher average portfolio, the company said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com