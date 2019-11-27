Log in
DEERE & COMPANY

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/27 07:36:38 am
169.625 USD   -3.98%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:11aDEERE MPANY : Expects Equipment Sales Drop in Fiscal 2020
DJ
06:53aDeere 4Q Sales Rise
DJ
Deere mpany : Expects Equipment Sales Drop in Fiscal 2020

11/27/2019 | 07:11am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Deere & Co. (DE) said Wednesday it expects a drop in sales in its agriculture-and-turf and construction-and-forestry segments.

The world's largest seller of farm machinery said sales in its agriculture-and-turf segment are expected to fall 5% to 10% for fiscal 2020, and for those of the construction-and-forestry segment to fall 10% to 15%. Both projections account for a negative currency-translation impact of 1%.

Deere shares fell 3.35% in premarket trading Wednesday.

Deere said it expects full-year net income of $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion, reflecting uncertainties in its equipment operations.

Deere said industry sales of agricultural equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to drop 5% amid less demand for large equipment. Full-year industry sales in the European Union, as well as South American industry sales of tractors and combines, are likely to be flat, the company said. Asian sales and industry sales of turf and utility equipment in the U.S. and Canada are also expected to be flat, Deere said.

The Moline, Ill., company said slowing construction activity and the company's efforts to manage dealer inventory levels could weigh on sales of construction and forestry equipment.

Net income for the financial-services segment, whose profit in the fourth quarter slumped 66%, could benefit from lower losses on lease residual values and income earned on a higher average portfolio, the company said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 932 M
EBIT 2019 4 496 M
Net income 2019 3 224 M
Debt 2019 42 496 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,81x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
Capitalization 55 622 M
