DEERE & COMPANY    DE

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deere mpany : Friends in High Places | John Deere US

0
08/12/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

Combining our industry-exclusive Articulation Plus™ steering system with the optional High-Lift configuration available on the 324L and 344L, these highly adaptable multipurpose machines deliver head-turning maneuverability, sure-footed stability, and the speed you need to quickly get things done.

HIGH HOPES

With exceptional lift and height to hinge pin, the optional High-Lift configuration on the 324Land 344Lhelps make both models especially adept at repetitive dumping and stacking applications.

IN A TIGHT SPOT? TURN THINGS AROUND

Articulation Plus steering system combines 30 deg. of articulation with another 10 deg. of rear-wheel steer, reducing the articulation angle, for tighter, more stable turns.

KEEP THINGS MOVING

Travel speeds up to 25 mph on the 344L and 23 mph on the 324L help improve productivity on large jobsites.

ROOM TO MANEUVER

With expansive visibility, intuitive low-effort controls, and an optional heated air-ride high-back seat, the spacious cab offers plenty of comfort.

PARADIGM SHIFT

Load-sensing automatic shifting employs a proprietary software with 'shift logic' that eliminates the need to constantly stop and shift, for smoother operation and maximum material retention.

CONVENIENT ONE-HAND CONTROL

Boom and bucket, F-N-R, and differential lock are controlled by the same low-effort joystick.

LEAD THE WAY

These loaders deliver a greater full-turn tipping load, a tighter turning radius, and more stability than comparable competitive articulation loaders.

KEEP YOUR COOL

Redesigned engine compartment and cooling package improve airflow and reduce the amount of debris entering the system.

DO YOUR LEVEL BEST

Loader arm and coupler create a near-parallel lifting path, improving load-carrying capability over previous models. A more-level load from ground to truck-bed height to full height requires fewer manual adjustments.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 16:55:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 908 M
EBIT 2019 4 525 M
Net income 2019 3 288 M
Debt 2019 39 688 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,54x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 49 084 M
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 166,50  $
Last Close Price 154,84  $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel R. Allen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Financial & Information Officer, Senior VP
Vance D. Coffman Independent Director
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Clayton M. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY3.80%49 084
CATERPILLAR INC.-6.05%67 162
CRRC CORP LTD-18.85%28 404
VOLVO13.84%28 162
PACCAR14.12%22 587
KOMATSU LTD1.78%20 724
