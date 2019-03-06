Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Deere & Company    DE

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deere mpany : John Deere Attractions launch new passport program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:47pm EST

Introducing the John Deere Attractions passport program booklet.

MOLINE, Illinois (March 6, 2019) - The John Deere Pavilion, John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum and the John Deere Historic Site recently launched a new passport program designed to help guests commemorate their trips to the attractions, as well as other John Deere locations, by collecting seals and stamps in their personal passport booklet. Participation in the program is completely free and visitors can earn prizes and discounts along the way.

'The passport is like opening a door to a new adventure and provides a fun and interactive way to visit and experience all we have to offer,' said Brigitte Tapscott, manager of the John Deere Attractions. 'The John Deere Attractions and other Deere sites provide unique and exceptional experiences. We hope this inspires visitors to learn about each location and encourages more participation at our special events held throughout the year.'

Visitors can start their adventures at one of the three main John Deere Attraction locations which include: the John Deere Pavilion in Moline, Illinois; the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, Illinois; and the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum in Waterloo, Iowa. Guests of all ages should ask for a passport at the visitor information desks.

When visiting an attraction for the first time, guests commemorate the experience by using a location-specific seal embosser. For special events, return visits to any of the three main attractions, and trips to other John Deere locations, visitors should ask Deere personnel to stamp their passport booklet.

Guests collecting all three embossed seals will earn a limited-edition John Deere hat. For every passport page visitors complete, participants earn a one-time, one-day-only discount of 15 percent on merchandise purchased at participating John Deere stores and the John Deere Historic Site gift shop. Some exclusions apply. When visitors complete the entire passport booklet, they receive a special commemorative hook, hand-forged by a blacksmith at the John Deere Historic Site.

'The final prize is quite unique, and we believe it is something John Deere fans will enjoy collecting,' said Tapscott. 'Our team is excited to share this program with guests, and we can't wait to award our travelers with some legendary gifts as our way of saying thanks for visiting John Deere!'

The full list of participating John Deere locations includes:

Grand Detour, Illinois

  • The John Deere Historic Site

Moline, Illinois

  • John Deere Pavilion
  • Deere Family Homes
  • Deere & Company World Headquarters
  • John Deere Harvester Works (factory tour)
  • John Deere Seeding Group (factory tour)

Waterloo, Iowa

  • John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum
  • John Deere Engine Works (factory tour)
  • John Deere Tractor Cab Assembly Operations (factory tour)
  • John Deere Drive Train Operations (factory tour)

Des Moines, Iowa

  • John Deere Des Moines Works (factory tour)

Ottumwa, Iowa

  • John Deere Ottumwa Works (factory tour)

Horicon, Wisconsin

  • John Deere Gator Works (factory tour)

To learn more about the John Deere Attractions' passport program, or to plan your trip, call 309-765-1000 or go to www.VisitJohnDeere.com. The John Deere Attractions are open seven days a week and are free of charge. The John Deere Historic site is a seasonal attraction open March through December.

###

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 17:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEERE & COMPANY
12:47pDEERE MPANY : John Deere Attractions launch new passport program
PU
03/04DEERE & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04DEERE MPANY : DBRS Confirms Ratings on Deere & Company at 'A' and R-1 (low) with..
AQ
03/01DEERE MPANY : Names John C. May Chief Operating Officer -- Update
DJ
03/01DEERE & CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to..
AQ
03/01MOW LIKE A PRO : John Deere Launches New Commercial-Grade Zero-Turn Mowers to Re..
AQ
03/01DEERE MPANY : Names John C. May Chief Operating Officer
DJ
03/01DEERE MPANY : Board elects John May as President, Chief Operating Officer
PU
03/01DEERE MPANY : Board elects John May as President, Chief Operating Officer
PR
02/28DEERE MPANY : & CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 794 M
EBIT 2019 4 472 M
Net income 2019 3 558 M
Debt 2019 38 379 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 14,46
P/E ratio 2020 12,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
Capitalization 51 421 M
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 175 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel R. Allen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Financial & Information Officer, Senior VP
Vance D. Coffman Independent Director
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Clayton M. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY11.16%51 421
TORO CO22.98%7 293
ESCORTS LIMITED0.96%1 238
LINDSAY CORPORATION-2.71%1 010
TITAN MACHINERY INC.51.10%441
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%341
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.