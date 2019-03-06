Deere mpany : John Deere Attractions launch new passport program

Introducing the John Deere Attractions passport program booklet.

MOLINE, Illinois (March 6, 2019) - The John Deere Pavilion, John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum and the John Deere Historic Site recently launched a new passport program designed to help guests commemorate their trips to the attractions, as well as other John Deere locations, by collecting seals and stamps in their personal passport booklet. Participation in the program is completely free and visitors can earn prizes and discounts along the way.

'The passport is like opening a door to a new adventure and provides a fun and interactive way to visit and experience all we have to offer,' said Brigitte Tapscott, manager of the John Deere Attractions. 'The John Deere Attractions and other Deere sites provide unique and exceptional experiences. We hope this inspires visitors to learn about each location and encourages more participation at our special events held throughout the year.'

Visitors can start their adventures at one of the three main John Deere Attraction locations which include: the John Deere Pavilion in Moline, Illinois; the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, Illinois; and the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum in Waterloo, Iowa. Guests of all ages should ask for a passport at the visitor information desks.

When visiting an attraction for the first time, guests commemorate the experience by using a location-specific seal embosser. For special events, return visits to any of the three main attractions, and trips to other John Deere locations, visitors should ask Deere personnel to stamp their passport booklet.

Guests collecting all three embossed seals will earn a limited-edition John Deere hat. For every passport page visitors complete, participants earn a one-time, one-day-only discount of 15 percent on merchandise purchased at participating John Deere stores and the John Deere Historic Site gift shop. Some exclusions apply. When visitors complete the entire passport booklet, they receive a special commemorative hook, hand-forged by a blacksmith at the John Deere Historic Site.

'The final prize is quite unique, and we believe it is something John Deere fans will enjoy collecting,' said Tapscott. 'Our team is excited to share this program with guests, and we can't wait to award our travelers with some legendary gifts as our way of saying thanks for visiting John Deere!'

The full list of participating John Deere locations includes:

Grand Detour, Illinois

The John Deere Historic Site

Moline, Illinois

John Deere Pavilion

Deere Family Homes

Deere & Company World Headquarters

John Deere Harvester Works (factory tour)

John Deere Seeding Group (factory tour)

Waterloo, Iowa

John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum

John Deere Engine Works (factory tour)

John Deere Tractor Cab Assembly Operations (factory tour)

John Deere Drive Train Operations (factory tour)

Des Moines, Iowa

John Deere Des Moines Works (factory tour)

Ottumwa, Iowa

John Deere Ottumwa Works (factory tour)

Horicon, Wisconsin

John Deere Gator Works (factory tour)

To learn more about the John Deere Attractions' passport program, or to plan your trip, call 309-765-1000 or go to www.VisitJohnDeere.com. The John Deere Attractions are open seven days a week and are free of charge. The John Deere Historic site is a seasonal attraction open March through December.

