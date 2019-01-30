Deere mpany : John Deere Teams with Precision Makers

Log in
01/30/2019 | 02:39am EST

CARY, N.C. (Jan. 29, 2019) - John Deere announces an exclusive agreement to develop autonomous mowing solutions for the golf and sports turf industry with Precision Makers, a Netherlands based company that specializes in autonomous technology for various equipment forms.

'The turf industry is looking for more sustainable operating models to maintain precision turf, and expanding the use of technology will be critical to the future success of turf managers,' says Manny Gan, director global golf, John Deere. 'With labor costs and availability becoming an increasing concern, our customers are eager to introduce autonomous equipment into their operation to ensure task completion with excellent results and precision.'

Precision Makers is an affiliate of Dutch Power Company (DPC), which has an ongoing supplier relationship with John Deere.

'John Deere looks forward to working with Precision Makers to bring the best autonomous solution to the precision turf industry to ease labor cost concerns while providing a high quality solution for precision turf applications,' says Gan.

To learn more about John Deere Golf, please visit JohnDeere.com.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 07:38:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 803 M
EBIT 2019 4 576 M
Net income 2019 3 631 M
Debt 2019 38 469 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 14,01
P/E ratio 2020 12,50
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
Capitalization 51 334 M
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 177 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel R. Allen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Financial & Information Officer, Senior VP
Vance D. Coffman Independent Director
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Clayton M. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY4.91%51 334
TORO CO6.30%6 220
ESCORTS LIMITED-4.40%1 164
LINDSAY CORPORATION-11.80%943
YAMABIKO CORPORATION9.43%448
TITAN MACHINERY INC.36.65%399
