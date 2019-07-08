Deere mpany : Spreading Its Wings | John Deere US

To be more competitive, Richards had to become more efficient. He took logger training through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. 'I learned many new techniques and how to be safer - it made me better at what I do.'

Richards also began purchasing John Deere skidders, beginning with a 440A, followed later by a 648E in 1998. Today he runs 540G-III, 748H, and 648L Skidders. In his log yard he runs a Deere 544K Wheel Loaderalong with the original 350B Crawler, which is still going strong.

The skidders help Commiskey Hardwoods produce 20 to 30 loads a week. 'The 350B Crawler had its place - it was all I could afford at the time,' says Richards. 'But I knew I needed to invest in bigger, more productive Deere machines. Ten years ago, I'd have been happy to log 150,000 board feet in a year. I can move much more with these skidders.

'They're excellent machines. They are built tough to take abuse every day, and they last for years and hold their value. The L-Series is quiet, comfortable, and simple to service. The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is smooth and simple to run. Hydraulics are very responsive - it's a fast machine that helps me be more productive.'

Richards chose Deere because the company has always treated him like a large customer, even when he was small. 'I have small customers that might only buy 20 logs from me a year, but they are no less important. Deere treats us with the same respect. We're up against the toughest companies out there, and Deere has helped me become more competitive. They're always looking to see what our needs are as loggers and building machines to match those needs.'

Support from his local dealer, West Side Tractor Sales, has been vital. 'They can remotely diagnose the machine using JDLink™, so the service technician can bring the right part the first time. Even for hard-to-find parts, I just call them, and they will get them for me. I can't say enough about John Deere and its dealer network. They are great to deal with, and I appreciate that.'