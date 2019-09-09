Log in
DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/09/2019 | 10:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2019 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Cora
Last name(s): Rücker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans Ulrich
Last name(s): Rücker
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

b) LEI
3912004WNM7UGIX4VA13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SUL5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 15000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.00 EUR 15000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG
Nimrodstr. 23
13469 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.defama.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53735  09.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
