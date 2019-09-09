|
DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/09/2019 | 10:05am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.09.2019 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Cora
|Last name(s):
|Rücker
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Hans Ulrich
|Last name(s):
|Rücker
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SUL5
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|15.00 EUR
|15000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|15.00 EUR
|15000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG
|
|Nimrodstr. 23
|
|13469 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.defama.de
|
|
|Sales 2019
|11,5 M
|EBIT 2019
|4,96 M
|Net income 2019
|2,29 M
|Debt 2019
|78,8 M
|Yield 2019
|3,40%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|25,4x
|P/E ratio 2020
|11,1x
|EV / Sales2019
|12,0x
|EV / Sales2020
|10,7x
|Capitalization
|59,7 M
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
18,15 €
|Last Close Price
|
15,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
28,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
21,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
13,3%