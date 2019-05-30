Defense Technologies International Corp. - Appointment David King to the Advisory Board of its Subsidiary - PSSI

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2019) - (May 30, 2019) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC PINK: DTII) (The Company,) an innovative provider of security technology with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of David King to the Advisory Board and Management Team of the Company's subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan Inc.' (PSSI) as the Marketing Director for the Eastern Seaboard of the USA.

Mr. King has an extensive background in Human Resource Management and Financial Management. As Mr. King continued his career, he also continued his education with studies at the at University of Maryland, Augsburg, Germany, at the Excelsior University and at the Disney Academy.

Mr. King was a Budget Analyst for the National Guard Bureau in Alexandria, VA; an Operations Manager for the Department of Defense at Fort Belvoir, VA and the Operations Manager Community Recreation Programs, at Fort Belvoir, VA. He also served as the Facility Manager for the Department of Defense, in Augsburg, Germany.

Mr. King was honorably discharged from the United States Army after having served three years active duty and three years in inactive status. During his service he trained on numerous weapon systems and site security. Mr. King had the distinguished honor to serve in 'The Big Red One' during the final years of the cold war.

"During my visit to the Company's Research and Production Center in Rexburg ID and my introduction to the Passive Portal I learned of the great value of the 'Passive Portal' to the enhancement of safety for our schools and public venues in general through passive, harmless scanning for weapons and other metal objects. I will proudly introduce the Passive Portal in my area of responsibility" says Mr. King.

Mr. King's company, King Distributors, LLC, has previously signed on with the Company as the exclusive distributor of the Passive Portal system for the State of Virginia.

"I am delighted to welcome David to our Team" said Merrill Moses, Defense Technologies International Corp.'s President and CEO. "He brings both a strong experience background and expertise to our party... valuable in the beginning and the expansion in our Public Relations and Marketing territory. As Advisor and Member of the Management Team, he will be an integral part in bringing the 'Passive Portal' successfully to market. His close contacts with Government Officials on the Congressional level will be of great value to our Project".

The "Passive Portal" technology is based on the 'Earth Magnetic Fields' with no emissions to harm our children's bodies and is therefore extremely safe to any person passing through the 'Passive Portal'. The Passive Portal system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of items detected.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

Small Cap Corner: https://video214.com/play/6UOwWXj9ShcTz8Zq40uvLQ/s/dark?fbclid=IwAR0DzvLBxU5J1p5VsfuF94xQp5G2-O4HyQHpbGbDB8gMqjOVu0-PYUrcouA …

