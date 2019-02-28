Defense Technologies International Engages Kenneth Fitzpatrick for Market Awareness.

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (The Company,) an innovative provider of security technology with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to announce that it signed a consulting agreement with Kenneth Fitzpatrick, President of Montecito Ventures, Scottdale, AZ.

Mr. Kenneth F. Fitzpatrick of Montecito Ventures has over 30 years of experience in assisting companies on matters relating to market awareness/support and branding of said companies. Mr. Fitzpatrick an institutional stock broker in New York and in San Francisco with Kidder, Peabody and with Hambrecht & Quist. Montecito Ventures is a public relations firm specializing in consulting, raising market awareness, market support & branding for small cap companies.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is a success driven professional with a solid track record and he has over 30 years experience assisting Corporations in achieving their goals be it in bringing funding, short and long- term capital, acquisitions or raising market awareness,

Mr. Fitzpatrick's successes have been in these sectors: Oil & Gas, Mineral Exploration, Health Sciences, Material Sciences and Special Situations.

"We are impressed with the capabilities of Mr. Fitzpatrick and are excited to be working with him. He will take the lead in developing a program that will effectively communicate our investment opportunity, promote sustainable value and broaden our shareholder base with our new 'Passive Portal; Weapons Detector project, it is our goal to create value for the Shareholders. We welcome Mr. Fitzpatrick to the Team, we are sure that his years of experience will enhance the value to our present and future shareholders" said Mr. Moses, President.

"THE PASSIVE PORTAL"

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed. The 'Passive Portal' is equally suitable for many other public venues.

"It is now time to begin to tell our corporate story as the Passive Portal embarks on an aggressive new marketing program," stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International. "We have been quiet for a long time, working meticulously to prepare our technology and the company itself for a national awareness effort. Now, we've added Kenneth Fitzpatrick to lead our market awareness program, as a solid next step."

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, visit www.passivesecurityscan.com.

Video productions about the "Passive Security Scan" Project are available at these links:

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

