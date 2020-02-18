Defense Technologies International Corp. Shareholder Update

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce actions on several fronts.

Passive Security Scan, Inc. (PSSI) the subsidiary of DTII, through the services of Privateer Marketing Force has engaged Cornerstone Communications, Ltd. Of Rockville, Maryland as its Public Relations agency of record.

As a leading public relations firm for over two decades, Cornerstone Communications, LTD has built its reputation on effective strategy, consistent innovation, and lasting and meaningful press and thought leadership placements. The agency leverages close working relationships within our home, national, and global media markets. The agency has produced game-changing campaigns that position our clients at the top of their industries.

Cornerstone Communications, LTD will present the Company's Passive Portal weapons detector to large segments of future customers nationwide through a wide variety of national media vehicles. In specific, but not limited to, Public and Private Schools, Synagogues and Churches across the United States.

The Good News :

President Trump signs a bill to improve religious groups' security!

Increases funding to combat terror attacks!

On January 24, 2020, President Donald Trump signed into law H.R. 2476, the Securing of American Nonprofit Organizations Against Terrorism Act of 2019. The bill establishes within the Department of Homeland Security, a nonprofit security grant program under which FEMA shall make grants to eligible, nonprofit organizations determined to be at risk of a terrorist attack, such as religious buildings. H.R. 2476 authorizes an appropriation of $75 million annually, from 2020 through 2024, for grants to eligible organizations. Funds may be used to enhance security measures, including physical security equipment, inspection and screening systems, cybersecurity and personnel security training.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/27/trump-signs-bill-improve-religious-groups-security/

It is estimated that there are 350,000 places of worship in the United States, including 4,000 synagogues and Jewish Community Centers.

In response to this new legislation, Passive Security Scan, Inc. is developing a turnkey product offering for houses of worship and developing a nationwide multimedia program to rapidly inform all houses of worship about the simplicity, ease of installation and affordability of the Passive Portal as an immediate means of keeping weapons out of their churches, synagogues and other facilities...

Production:

The Company:

Completed 5 Passive Portals for Demo and In-House use.

Ordered the Equipment for in-house completion and assembly and expects delivery within 3 weeks.

Upon installment of the equipment at the Rexburg Plant, it will start the completion of the first 20 units.

Full capacity with one shift is 500 Units per month.

"I am delighted to welcome Cornerstone Communications as part of the Privateer Market Force to our Team," said Merrill Moses, Defense Technologies International Corp.'s President and CEO. "With the assistance of Cornerstone, our Passive Portal will soon become known Nationwide as the best and a "harmless" solution to the problem of "security" for our schools, sporting events, Airports and other public venues. This allows us to better demonstrate our 'Safe" solution to protect our children and the public at large from the heightened problem of weapons being brought to schools and other public venues."

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal", the Company's walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

