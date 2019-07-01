Defenx : Suspension - Defenx Plc

RNS Number : 9761D

AIM

01 July 2019

NOTICE

01/07/2019 7:30am

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING ON AIM

DEFENX PLC

Trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended from 01/07/2019 7:30am, pending publication of the company's annual report and accounts.

ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.018 EACH FULLY PAID (BYNF4J6) (GB00BYNF4J61)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on020 7409 3494.

