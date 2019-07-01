Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Defenx PLC    DFX   GB00BYNF4J61

DEFENX PLC

(DFX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/01 02:30:01 am
4.35 GBp   --.--%
03:13aDEFENX : Suspension of trading on AIM
PU
03:13aDEFENX : Suspension - Defenx Plc
PU
04/09DEFENX : BV Tech Distribution Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Defenx : Suspension - Defenx Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:13am EDT

RNS Number : 9761D

AIM

01 July 2019

NOTICE

01/07/2019 7:30am

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING ON AIM

DEFENX PLC

Trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended from 01/07/2019 7:30am, pending publication of the company's annual report and accounts.

ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.018 EACH FULLY PAID (BYNF4J6) (GB00BYNF4J61)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on020 7409 3494.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

EXCGUGDRUUGBGCB

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Defenx plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 07:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEFENX PLC
03:13aDEFENX : Suspension of trading on AIM
PU
03:13aDEFENX : Suspension - Defenx Plc
PU
04/09DEFENX : BV Tech Distribution Agreement
PU
03/18DEFENX : Loan draw down & conversion and corporate update
PU
2018DEFENX : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
2018DEFENX : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018DEFENX : Trading Update
PU
2018DEFENX : Issue of new ordinary shares and TVR
PU
2017DEFENX : Board Changes
PU
2017DEFENX : s) in Company
PU
More news
Chart DEFENX PLC
Duration : Period :
Defenx PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Henry Reeves Executive Chairman
Clive Eplett Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Boccardo Executive Deputy Chairman
Nicholos James Hellyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Giorgio Beretta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEFENX PLC-43.87%2
ADOBE30.24%143 035
WORKDAY INC.28.75%46 461
AUTODESK26.65%35 776
SQUARE INC29.31%30 678
ELECTRONIC ARTS28.32%30 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About