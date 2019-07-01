Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Defenx PLC    DFX   GB00BYNF4J61

DEFENX PLC

(DFX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/01 02:30:01 am
4.35 GBp   --.--%
03:13aDEFENX : Suspension of trading on AIM
PU
03:13aDEFENX : Suspension - Defenx Plc
PU
04/09DEFENX : BV Tech Distribution Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Defenx : Suspension of trading on AIM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:13am EDT

RNS Number : 9290D Defenx plc

01 July 2019

1 July 2019

Defenx PLC

("Defenx", the "Company" or the "Group")

Suspension of trading on AIM pending publication of annual accounts

Defenx PLC (AIM: DFX), the cyber-security software group, announces that it has not been able to publish its audited annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Accounts") by 30 June 2019 as required by Rule 19 of the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules").

The Company is in the process of ﬁnalising the audit and the results will be announced, and the Accounts published, as soon as possible.

Dealings in the Company's ordinary shares will therefore be temporarily suspended under AIM Rule 40 from 7.30 a.m. today, 1 July 2019, until such time as the Accounts have been duly published in compliance with AIM Rule 19.

Notwithstanding the temporary suspension of trading in the Company's ordinary shares, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are any developments that require disclosure under the AIM Rules. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

Enquiries

Defenx PLC

020 3198 9414

Anthony Reeves - Executive Chairman

IFC Advisory (Financial PR and IR)

020 3934 6630

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Heather Armstrong

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated and Financial

020 7409 3494

Adviser)

Richard Tulloch / Stuart Faulkner / James Bellman

WH Ireland (Broker)

020 7220 1666

Adrian Hadden

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

SRSWGUWPQUPBGAU

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Defenx plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 07:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEFENX PLC
03:13aDEFENX : Suspension of trading on AIM
PU
03:13aDEFENX : Suspension - Defenx Plc
PU
04/09DEFENX : BV Tech Distribution Agreement
PU
03/18DEFENX : Loan draw down & conversion and corporate update
PU
2018DEFENX : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
2018DEFENX : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018DEFENX : Trading Update
PU
2018DEFENX : Issue of new ordinary shares and TVR
PU
2017DEFENX : Board Changes
PU
2017DEFENX : s) in Company
PU
More news
Chart DEFENX PLC
Duration : Period :
Defenx PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Henry Reeves Executive Chairman
Clive Eplett Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Boccardo Executive Deputy Chairman
Nicholos James Hellyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Giorgio Beretta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEFENX PLC-43.87%2
ADOBE30.24%143 035
WORKDAY INC.28.75%46 461
AUTODESK26.65%35 776
SQUARE INC29.31%30 678
ELECTRONIC ARTS28.32%30 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About