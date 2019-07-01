Defenx : Suspension of trading on AIM

RNS Number : 9290D Defenx plc

1 July 2019

Defenx PLC

("Defenx", the "Company" or the "Group")

Suspension of trading on AIM pending publication of annual accounts

Defenx PLC (AIM: DFX), the cyber-security software group, announces that it has not been able to publish its audited annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Accounts") by 30 June 2019 as required by Rule 19 of the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules").

The Company is in the process of ﬁnalising the audit and the results will be announced, and the Accounts published, as soon as possible.

Dealings in the Company's ordinary shares will therefore be temporarily suspended under AIM Rule 40 from 7.30 a.m. today, 1 July 2019, until such time as the Accounts have been duly published in compliance with AIM Rule 19.

Notwithstanding the temporary suspension of trading in the Company's ordinary shares, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are any developments that require disclosure under the AIM Rules. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

