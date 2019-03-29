Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Defiance Silver Corp    DEF   CA2447672080

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP

(DEF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 03/29 03:56:06 pm
0.215 CAD   -4.44%
06:00pDefiance Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
NE
03/11Defiance Raises $1.2M in First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
02/28DEFIANCE SILVER : Appoints CFO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Defiance Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 27, 2019. Dunham Craig was added to Defiance's board of directors at the meeting. The board now consists of:

  • Peter Hawley
  • Darrell Rader
  • Paul Smith
  • Ron Sowerby
  • Randy Smallwood
  • Dunham Craig

Mr. Craig, P. Geo. was past interim CEO, president of ValOro Resources and has formally worked for Wheaton River Minerals as Vice President of Exploration and Corporate development; Vice President and construction Manager for Glencairn Minerals and Director of Silver Crest Metals Inc & Silver Crest Mining Inc.

The biographies of directors are available at www.defiancesilver.com

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits. Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Peter J. Hawley"

President & CEO
Chairman of the Board, Director

For more information, please contact: Sunny Pannu - Corporate Development (604) 669 7315 or via email at pannu@defiancesilver.com

2300 - 1177 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3

www.defiancesilver.com
Tel: 604-669-7315
Email: info@defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43780


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEFIANCE SILVER CORP
06:00pDefiance Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
NE
03/11Defiance Raises $1.2M in First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
02/28DEFIANCE SILVER : Appoints CFO
PU
2018DEFIANCE SILVER : and ValOro Resources stocks soar on merger
AQ
More news
Chart DEFIANCE SILVER CORP
Duration : Period :
Defiance Silver Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Jude Hawley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Evelyn Elizabeth Abbott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Darrell A. Rader Non-Independent Director
Ronald E. Sowerby Independent Director
Paul A. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP-8.16%0
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD38.01%13 458
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP23.00%10 840
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 592
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 631
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.22.92%5 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About