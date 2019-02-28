Defiance Silver : Appoints CFO

February 28th, 2019

Defiance Silver Corp. ('Defiance') is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sherry Roberge, CPA, CA, to the position of Chief Financial Officer ('CFO').Ms. Roberge, CPA CA is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Royal Roads University as well as a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan. Ms. Roberge has more than 10 years of finance and accounting experience in senior financial roles, and was controller of Valoro Resources Inc. (formerly Geologix Explorations Inc.) from 2011 until February 1, 2019 when she became Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance has issued 1,303,113 shares at $0.28 to former directors and officers of Valoro Resources Inc. in payment of retirement and severance obligations.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTC; D4E | Frankfurt) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

