Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Defiance Silver Corp    DEF   CA2447672080

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP

(DEF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 02/28 03:35:32 pm
0.23 CAD   -2.13%
07:52pDEFIANCE SILVER : Appoints CFO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Defiance Silver : Appoints CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:52pm EST

February 28th, 2019

Defiance Silver Corp. ('Defiance') is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sherry Roberge, CPA, CA, to the position of Chief Financial Officer ('CFO').Ms. Roberge, CPA CA is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Royal Roads University as well as a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan. Ms. Roberge has more than 10 years of finance and accounting experience in senior financial roles, and was controller of Valoro Resources Inc. (formerly Geologix Explorations Inc.) from 2011 until February 1, 2019 when she became Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance has issued 1,303,113 shares at $0.28 to former directors and officers of Valoro Resources Inc. in payment of retirement and severance obligations.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTC; D4E | Frankfurt) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

'Peter J. Hawley'

Interim President & CEO

Chairman of the Board, Director

For more information, please contact: Sunny Pannu - Corporate Development (604) 669 7315 or via email at pannu@defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Defiance Silver Corp. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 00:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEFIANCE SILVER CORP
07:52pDEFIANCE SILVER : Appoints CFO
PU
2018DEFIANCE SILVER : and ValOro Resources stocks soar on merger
AQ
More news
Chart DEFIANCE SILVER CORP
Duration : Period :
Defiance Silver Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Jude Hawley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Evelyn Elizabeth Abbott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Darrell A. Rader Non-Independent Director
Ronald E. Sowerby Independent Director
Paul A. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP-4.08%0
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD43.72%14 436
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 803
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP8.48%9 766
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 818
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.24.97%5 959
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.